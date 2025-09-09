Nigeria Courts Chinese Tech Firms to Tap $671M Data Center Market by 2030

NCSP urges Chinese tech firms to invest early in Nigeria’s booming digital economy under Belt and Road framework

Abuja, Sept. 8, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria is intensifying efforts to position itself as Africa’s next major data hub, leveraging a data center market valued at $278 million in 2024 and projected to reach $671 million by 2030.

Joseph Tegbe, Director-General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), is leading the campaign, urging Chinese technology giants to seize early opportunities in Africa’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

Speaking at two major events in Guiyang, China, Tegbe framed Nigeria as a natural partner for replicating China’s digital transformation success on the continent. He highlighted Nigeria’s 160 million internet-connected citizens, a thriving fintech sector, and growing fiber infrastructure as evidence of readiness.

“With a population of 220 million, largely young and tech-driven, Nigeria is primed for a digital leap that could rival China’s achievements over the past two decades,” Tegbe said.

He described big data not just as a technical issue but as a strategic opportunity to turn intelligence into economic and social value. “Africa’s existing shortfall in digital infrastructure is not a weakness but a greenfield for investors,” he added.

At the Digital Silk Road Connection Event, Tegbe presented a detailed roadmap, identifying four priority areas for collaboration with Chinese partners:

Hyperscale data centers and cloud availability zones to form the backbone of Africa’s digital economy. Diversification of global AI supply chains through African datasets and talent to foster inclusivity in emerging technologies. Joint research laboratories in sectors such as agriculture, health, and financial services to ensure local data informs local solutions. Talent development programs via research and exchange initiatives to align African capacity with Chinese expertise.

Tegbe tied these initiatives to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), stressing that its 1.4 billion-person market presents an unprecedented opportunity for decisive investors.

“The countries that will thrive in the modern economy are not those with the most minerals, but those who can harness data for their people,” he said, positioning Nigeria as the launchpad for Africa’s digital transformation.

Tegbe also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the One-China principle and praised the long-standing role of Chinese companies such as CCCC, CRCC, CCECC, CHEC, Huawei, and ZTE in the country’s development. “Their experience positions them well to lead the next phase of digital cooperation,” he noted.

Concluding his addresses, Tegbe said, “The world is entering a new era where data is the new oil. If we align China’s expertise with Nigeria’s innovation and Africa’s vast markets, we can create new Silk Roads of digital opportunity. Nigeria is ready. Africa is ready. Together with China, we can shape the digital destiny of tomorrow.”

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.