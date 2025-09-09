“NCAN: Export Bans Threaten Nigeria’s Cashew Sector, Incentives and Loans Needed for Industrial Growth”

Association calls for farmer-focused policies, FX rebates, and low-interest loans to strengthen domestic processing

Abuja, Sept. 8, 2025 (Naija247news) – The National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN) has emphasised that the country’s cashew industrialisation should rely on incentives and supportive policies rather than punitive export bans.

In a statement signed by NCAN President Dr. Ojo Joseph Ajanaku, the apex body outlined a farmer-first industrialisation framework designed to incentivise processors while protecting farmers. Proposed measures include FX rebates, VAT and duty relief on processing equipment, energy support, and a Special Agro-Processing Loan Window (SAP-LW) at less than 5% interest, tied to verified processing contracts via NCAN’s Farm Mapper.

The association also recommended minimum offtake schemes to guarantee markets for farmers while ensuring processors have a steady supply. NCAN highlighted the role of its Farm Mapper platform in ensuring accountability, curbing smuggling, regulating trade, and maintaining legal access to global buyers.

Reflecting on past commodity restrictions, NCAN cited the shea-nut export ban as a cautionary tale, noting that such blanket measures created chaos and instability, prompting pleas for grace periods.

Dr. Ajanaku warned that any sudden restrictions on raw cashew exports could crash farm-gate prices, impoverish millions of smallholder farmers, fuel smuggling, and weaken government revenue.

“Export bans only reward smugglers and punish farmers. Incentives, traceability, and finance will attract investment, create jobs, and strengthen Nigeria’s position in the global cashew economy,” he said.

NCAN urged the government to adopt a balanced approach that simultaneously protects farmers and encourages domestic industrial growth, paving the way for a sustainable and competitive cashew sector.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.