N’assembly bars Natasha Akpoti from resuming, says suspension still subject of litigation

Naija247news reports that the National Assembly has refused to reinstate Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, following the expiration of her six-month suspension, citing an ongoing legal dispute at the Court of Appeal.

Naija247news gathered that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had, in a letter dated August 28, 2025, informed the Clerk to the National Assembly of her intention to resume legislative duties on September 4. She referenced a July ruling by the Federal High Court which declared her suspension “excessive and unconstitutional,” and directed her immediate recall.

Naija247news understands that the senator argued that her suspension, which began on March 6, 2025, had lapsed, and that her return to legislative functions was now due. She demanded immediate access to her senatorial office, stressing the urgency to resume pending committee assignments, engage in constituency matters, and prepare for the upcoming plenary sessions.

According to Naija247news, Akpoti-Uduaghan also maintained that her resumption was in line with constitutional provisions and not hindered by the ongoing appeal filed by the National Assembly.

However, in a letter dated the same day she sought to resume, September 4, 2025, Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Yahaya Danzaria, formally rejected her request.

Naija247news reports that Danzaria stated the suspension remains a matter of judicial contention and thus sub judice. He insisted that no administrative action could be taken regarding her resumption until the Senate formally reconsiders her status based on the final judicial outcome.

“The matter therefore remains sub judice, and until the judicial process is concluded and the Senate formally reviews the suspension in the light of the court’s pronouncement, no administrative action can be taken by this office to facilitate your resumption,” Danzaria wrote.

Naija247news understands that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended by the Senate on March 6, 2025, over what was described as gross misconduct following a controversial seating arrangement dispute involving Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

According to Naija247news, the senator has yet to receive formal communication on when or how the Senate intends to resolve the impasse, leaving her legislative future hanging in the balance amid continued court proceedings.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.