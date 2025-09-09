Menu
Naira Strengthens to N1,530 in Parallel Market, NFEM Trades at N1,513

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

The naira showed mixed performance this week, appreciating slightly in the parallel market while depreciating marginally in the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) confirmed that the naira traded at N1,530 per dollar in the parallel market, up from N1,535 per dollar recorded last week. This marks a modest gain for the local currency among informal traders.

Conversely, in the NFEM, the naira slipped slightly to N1,513 per dollar, compared to N1,511.5 per dollar last week, representing a minor drop of N1.5. The official exchange rate remains at N1,513 per dollar.

The gap between the parallel market and the NFEM has consequently narrowed to N17 per dollar, down from N23.5 per dollar last week, signaling a slight convergence between formal and informal exchange rates.

Market analysts suggest that while the naira’s parallel market recovery reflects improved liquidity and market confidence, the minor depreciation in the NFEM highlights ongoing pressure from external demand and trade flows.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

