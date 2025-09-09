Naira Moves: ₦1,530/$ in Parallel Market, ₦1,513/$ in Official Forex, Gap Narrows to ₦17

Lagos, Sept. 9, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Naira recorded slight gains in the parallel market yesterday, appreciating to ₦1,530 per dollar from ₦1,535 per dollar last Thursday.

However, in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), the Naira weakened, depreciating to ₦1,513 per dollarfrom ₦1,511.5 per dollar, marking a ₦1.5 loss in value.

Data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that this divergence narrowed the gap between the parallel and official rates to ₦17 per dollar, down from ₦23.5 per dollar last Thursday.

Analysts note that while the parallel market shows modest recovery, pressures in the official forex market continue to influence exchange rate volatility, underscoring the delicate balance in Nigeria’s foreign exchange ecosystem.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.