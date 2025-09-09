Macro Appoints Sébastien Lecornu as New Prime Minister Amid Budget Crisis and Nationwide Protests

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday appointed Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu as France’s new prime minister, tasking him with the urgent challenge of building consensus among the nation’s fractious political parties to pass a budget for one of Europe’s largest economies.

Lecornu, 39, the youngest defense minister in French history, spearheaded a major military buildup through 2030 in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine. A longtime Macron loyalist, he now becomes France’s fourth prime minister in less than a year.

A former conservative who joined Macron’s centrist movement in 2017, Lecornu has held posts across local governments, overseas territories, and key national initiatives. Notably, he played a central role during Macron’s yellow vest “great debate,” managing public anger through dialogue, and offered talks on autonomy during unrest in Guadeloupe in 2021.

Macron’s rapid appointment of Lecornu signals a dual focus: rewarding loyalty and ensuring continuity as repeated budget crises have toppled previous governments, leaving France politically adrift.

The announcement comes ahead of a nationwide day of mass disruption organized by a protest movement called “Block Everything,” prompting the government to deploy an exceptional 80,000 police officers to maintain order.

Political Crisis Deepens

Lecornu succeeds François Bayrou, whose minority government was ousted in a confidence vote on Monday. Bayrou’s bid to push for cuts in public spending to rein in France’s massive debt was rebuffed, as lawmakers capitalized on the vote to challenge the centrist prime minister, appointed by Macron just last December.

The fall of Bayrou’s government adds to France’s uncertainty and risks prolonged legislative deadlock at a time when the country faces pressing challenges, including domestic budget constraints, ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and shifting global priorities under U.S. President Donald Trump.

Budget as Top Priority

Drafting a national budget will be Lecornu’s immediate priority. Macron has instructed him to consult with all parliamentary parties before forming his cabinet, aiming for a consensus to prevent further political instability.

“The prime minister’s action will be guided by the defense of our independence and our power, serving the French and the political and institutional stability for the unity of our country,” Macron said in a statement.

Experience in Crisis Management

Lecornu previously managed France’s “great debate” to calm the yellow vest protests against social injustice, a period marked by months of demonstrations. As minister of overseas territories from 2020 to 2022, he handled virus-related riots and strikes in Guadeloupe, offering to discuss partial autonomy for the Caribbean island amid longstanding frustrations with inequality.

His defense portfolio includes a €413 billion ($435 billion) spending package for 2024-2030, representing France’s largest military investment in half a century. The package aims to modernize the nuclear arsenal, boost intelligence spending, and expand the use of remote-controlled weapons systems.

Looking Ahead

Observers note that Lecornu’s appointment is intended to project stability and continuity in a year of recurring political turmoil. His challenge will be to secure parliamentary support for a budget while preparing to lead a government capable of navigating France’s domestic and international pressures.

Reporting by Thomas Adamson and Angela Charlton in Paris.

