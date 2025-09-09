Leadway Holdings Acquires PAL Pensions, Creating One of Nigeria’s Largest Pension Platforms

Lagos, September 9, 2025 – Leadway Holdings Limited (“Leadway”), one of Nigeria’s leading and most diversified financial services groups, has announced the acquisition of 100% equity interest in Pensions Alliance Limited (“PAL”), a top-tier Pension Fund Administrator (PFA). The transaction, involving the transfer of ownership from FSDH Holding Company Limited (“FSDH”) and Africa Alliance Insurance PLC, marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s pension industry.

PAL Pensions, which recently marked its 20th anniversary and surpassed the N1 trillion Asset Under Management (AUM) milestone, will now merge with Leadway Pensure, forming one of the largest and most resilient pension administrators in Nigeria. The integration enhances Leadway’s nationwide reach and strengthens its ability to provide value to Nigerians in a pension market with immense growth potential.

Commenting on the acquisition, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, Group Managing Director of Leadway Holdings, said:

“This milestone is more than a transaction; it reaffirms our belief in the future of Nigeria’s pension industry. By bringing PAL and Leadway Pensure together, we are building scale, resilience, and trust, while broadening access for more Nigerians to create wealth. This acquisition reflects our commitment to delivering lasting value – for our customers, the industry, and the nation.”

Segun Odusanya, Group Managing Director of FSDH, described the decision as strategic and in line with the long-term vision of the organization. He said the move positions PAL Pensions for sustainable growth, while entrusting its future into capable hands.

Sa’adu Jijji, Managing Director of PAL Pensions, highlighted the smoothness of the transition, emphasizing the protection of customers, employees, and stakeholders. He added:

“Our transition into the Leadway ecosystem opens the door to industry-focused collaboration, broader financial solutions, more growth, and enhanced value for all stakeholders, while continuing to provide the stellar services PAL Pensions is known for.”

The acquisition, pending regulatory approvals, strengthens Leadway Holdings’ footprint in Nigeria’s financial services sector. By unifying PAL with Leadway Pensure, the group is positioned for continued growth and industry leadership, anchored in governance, trust, and customer value. With integration guided by PenCom and Leadway’s leadership, contributors and stakeholders can look forward to a stable, transparent, and financially secure future.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.