LCFE to List N23.4B Eko Rice Classic Spots Contracts, Boosting Nigeria’s Commodities Market

New rice-based contract aims to strengthen local production, attract investment, and enhance food security

Lagos, Sept. 8, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE) is set to list a new rice-based spots contract valued at N23.4 billion, marking a significant milestone for Nigeria’s emerging commodities ecosystem.

The Eko Rice Classic Spots Contracts aim to create a transparent, structured, and globally competitive platform for trading agricultural commodities, according to LCFE Managing Director Akin Akeredolu-Ale.

“This pre-launch is not just a curtain-raiser. It is an invitation to co-create the future of commodities trading in Nigeria,” he said. “Eko Rice Classic is a model for aligning agriculture and capital markets to generate wealth, ensure food security, and position Nigeria as a leader in structured trade.”

Rice, a cornerstone of Nigeria’s food security, has historically relied heavily on imports. The Eko Rice Classic listingis designed to support local production, reduce pressure on foreign reserves, and transform agriculture into a viable, investable sector.

LCFE is committed to providing a standardized platform for trading multiple asset classes, including agriculture, solid minerals, oil and gas, and currencies. The N23.4 billion listing reflects the exchange’s mission to deepen liquidity and foster sustainability within Nigeria’s commodities market.

Adeyemi Oba, Managing Director of Commodities Tradenet, noted that the initiative would renew confidence in Nigerian farmers and processors, ensuring fair price discovery, market traceability, and improved revenues across the rice value chain.

Meanwhile, Patrick Ajayi of WCM Capital Limited, representing four listing brokerage firms, highlighted that the Eko Rice Classic offers brokers an opportunity to tap into the N23.4 billion local commodity market, enhancing revenue potential and contributing to economic growth.

The listing underscores Nigeria’s growing commitment to structured agricultural financing, strengthened local production, and increased investment in the commodities sector.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.