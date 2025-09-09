Menu
Lachlan Murdoch Cements Control of Fox News, WSJ in Family Deal — James, Elizabeth Exit Trust

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news – New York, September 9, 2025 — The Murdoch dynasty has entered a new era as Rupert Murdoch’s eldest son, Lachlan Murdoch, secured full control of the family’s global media empire, ending years of internal wrangling over succession.

The deal, announced on Monday, marks a decisive moment for the Murdoch Family Trust, which oversees controlling stakes in Fox Corp and News Corp, parent company of influential outlets including Fox News and The Wall Street Journal.

Settlement Ends Legal Battle

Fox Corp said in a statement that it had reached a mutual resolution on all legal proceedings related to the Murdoch Family Trust, leading to the termination of ongoing litigation among Rupert Murdoch’s heirs.

The agreement effectively clears the path for Lachlan Murdoch to consolidate his authority, reinforcing the politically conservative stance that has defined much of Fox News’ editorial direction.

New Trust Structure

Under the settlement, Rupert’s other children — James Murdoch, Elizabeth Murdoch, and Prudence MacLeod — will sell their personal holdings in Fox and News Corp over the next six months.

The sale includes approximately 16.9 million shares of Fox Class B stock and about 14.2 million shares of News Corp’s Class B common stock. While the exact payment figure remains undisclosed, proceeds from the sale will fund a new family trust.

The new trust will primarily benefit Lachlan, alongside his half-sisters Grace Murdoch and Chloe Murdoch, ensuring continuity of control within his line of succession.

Implications for the Media Landscape

The restructuring underscores Lachlan Murdoch’s firm grip on one of the world’s most powerful media conglomerates. While James Murdoch has long advocated for a more centrist editorial approach, his departure alongside Elizabeth and Prudence effectively sidelines dissenting voices within the family.

Analysts suggest the move may entrench Fox News’ conservative positioning while providing stability for News Corp’s publishing assets, which include The Times of London, The New York Post, and HarperCollins.

Industry insiders note that Rupert Murdoch, now in his 90s, has orchestrated the transition to cement Lachlan’s leadership, ensuring continuity for the empire he built over seven decades.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

