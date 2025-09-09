Menu
Katsina moves to domesticate policy for violence-free schools

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Katsina State Government has commenced the process of domesticating the National Policy on Safety, Security and Violence-Free Schools (NPSSVFS), a strategic policy aimed at safeguarding educational institutions from the threat of attacks.

Naija247news gathered that the NPSSVFS was introduced in 2021 by the Federal Government as a response to increasing threats and attacks on schools, students, and teachers across parts of the country, especially in the northern region.

In a ceremony held on Monday in Katsina, Zainab Musa-Musawa, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, formally received the policy document. The event, according to Naija247news, was part of the activities marking the 6th International Day to Protect Education from Attack, scheduled to be commemorated globally on September 9, 2025.

Naija247news understands that the event was jointly organised by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Save the Children International (SCI), GoalPrime Nigeria, and the Education Cannot Wait First Emergency Response (ECW-FER) project under the theme: “Challenging Narratives, Reshaping Action.”

Speaking during the event, Musa-Musawa acknowledged that the prevailing insecurity in the North-West region, including Katsina, has severely disrupted education, especially in rural communities. She said the state government, under Governor Dikko Radda’s leadership, has adopted multi-layered interventions to make schools safer and more inclusive.

Naija247news reports that measures already undertaken include investment in education infrastructure, teacher capacity development, improved security coordination, and psychosocial support for children affected by violence.

According to Naija247news, the state has also established community-based child protection committees and upgraded learning facilities by rehabilitating disability-friendly classrooms and constructing gender-segregated toilets.

Musa-Musawa revealed that 30 master trainers have been trained on NPSSVFS, with the aim of strengthening community-level awareness and early warning systems. “This policy, once domesticated, will address local security dynamics and enhance rapid response to school threats,” she said.

Meanwhile, Badar Musa, Deputy Director of Advocacy at SCI, noted that stakeholders at all levels — from government to community — have defined roles in preventing attacks. He stressed the importance of community vigilance and reporting, stating that many attacks are often preceded by suspicious movements and intelligence gathering.

Naija247news gathered that one of the major gaps in current community responses is the lack of awareness on early warning systems and the absence of timely reporting of threats.

As the state prepares to fully implement the NPSSVFS, Naija247news understands that collective responsibility from parents, security agencies, traditional leaders, and development partners will be vital in ensuring that every child has the right to learn in a secure and protected environment.

