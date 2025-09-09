Menu
Kaduna State Directs Private Schools to Seek Approval Before Raising Fees

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Kaduna State has warned proprietors of private schools against increasing school fees without prior approval from the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority (KSSQAA).

In a letter addressed to all private school owners, Mercy Kude, Director of the Private Schools Department (PSD) at KSSQAA, emphasized that all fee adjustments must strictly adhere to regulatory requirements, particularly as the state government works to reduce fees in public schools.

The directive outlines clear procedures for increasing school fees:

  • A previous increment must have lasted at least three years.

  • Any proposed increase must be agreed upon in a properly quorate Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) meeting.

  • Express approval must be obtained from the KSSQAA Director-General through a formal application.

  • The application must include typed minutes of the PTA meeting and a handwritten attendance sheet.

  • Reasons for the fee increase must be stated, alongside current enrollment numbers per class level.

  • Both existing and proposed fees must be clearly indicated.

The warning comes as schools across the country resumed the academic session yesterday, September 8, with many parents already facing challenges related to increased school fees.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

