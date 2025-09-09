Menu
Democracy

Ivory Coast Bars Tidjane Thiam, Laurent Gbagbo From Presidential Race as Ouattara Pushes for Fourth Term

Naija247news – Abidjan, September 9, 2025 — Ivory Coast’s Constitutional Council has barred former Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam and ex-president Laurent Gbagbo from contesting next month’s presidential election, in a decision likely to heighten political tensions in the cocoa-rich West African nation.

The announcement, made on Monday by Council President Chantal Nanaba Camara, validated just five out of 60 candidacies submitted, including that of 83-year-old incumbent Alassane Ouattara, who is seeking a controversial fourth term.

However, in a surprise twist, Simone Gbagbo, Laurent Gbagbo’s ex-wife and former First Lady, has been cleared to run, signaling a dramatic re-entry into national politics seven years after she received a presidential amnesty.

Why Thiam and Gbagbo Were Barred

Tidjane Thiam, who was fielded by the main opposition Democratic Party of Côte d’Ivoire (PDCI), was widely expected to be disqualified following an April court ruling that his voter registration was invalid because he held French nationality at the time.

  • Ivorian law requires that presidential candidates hold sole Ivorian citizenship and no other nationality.

Meanwhile, Laurent Gbagbo — whose refusal to concede defeat in the 2010 election plunged the country into a civil war that killed over 3,000 people — remains legally barred despite being acquitted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) of crimes against humanity.

Ouattara’s Fourth-Term Bid

President Ouattara’s decision in July to seek a fourth mandate has stirred controversy, with critics arguing it violates constitutional term limits. Ouattara maintains that the 2016 constitutional reform reset his two-term clock.

Thiam, in a statement Monday, warned that the disqualifications risked turning the upcoming polls into a mere “coronation” for Ouattara, undermining democratic credibility.

Simone Gbagbo’s Comeback

The Council’s decision to validate Simone Gbagbo’s candidacy has shocked many political observers.

  • Convicted in 2015 by an Ivorian court for offenses against the state during the post-election conflict, she was granted amnesty by Ouattara in 2018.

  • Her re-entry into politics could reshape the opposition landscape, drawing support from grassroots networks once loyal to her husband.

Risk of Renewed Tensions

Ivory Coast, Francophone West Africa’s largest economy and the world’s top cocoa producer, has a volatile history of election-related unrest.

  • The 2010–2011 civil war remains a fresh scar, and analysts warn that disputes over candidate eligibility could reignite instability.

  • Ouattara’s government insists the vote will be peaceful, but opposition groups have already signaled plans to challenge the rulings.

Outlook

With only a month until official campaigning begins on October 10, the stage is set for a high-stakes election in which Ouattara faces a weakened opposition. The combination of barred candidates, simmering resentment, and economic pressures raises fears that the ballot could deepen divisions rather than consolidate democratic stability.

