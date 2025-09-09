Israel Warns of “Mighty Hurricane” of Airstrikes on Gaza to Force Hamas Surrender

IDF launches heavy bombardments in Gaza City as U.S. proposes ceasefire; dozens killed amid ongoing hostilities

Abuja, Sept. 8, 2025 (Naija247news) – Israel announced Monday that it would intensify airstrikes on Gaza in what it described as a “mighty hurricane,” urging Hamas to release all hostages and surrender or face complete destruction of the enclave.

Residents reported heavy bombardments across Gaza City, including the detonation of decommissioned armored vehicles in residential streets. Hamas said it was reviewing the latest U.S. ceasefire proposal, delivered Sunday alongside President Donald Trump’s warning that it was the group’s “last chance.”

“A mighty hurricane will hit the skies of Gaza City today, and the roofs of the terror towers will shake,” Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz wrote on X. “This is a final warning to the murderers and rapists of Hamas in Gaza and in the luxury hotels abroad: Release the hostages and lay down your weapons — or Gaza will be destroyed, and you will be annihilated.”

Shortly after Katz’s remarks, six people — including a Spanish national — were killed in a shooting at a Jerusalem bus stop. Hamas praised the attackers.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck a 12-story residential block in central Gaza City where dozens of displaced families had been sheltering. The military said Hamas militants had been operating near the building, using it to plan attacks against Israeli troops.

According to a senior Israeli official, the U.S. ceasefire proposal calls for Hamas to release all 48 remaining hostages on the first day, during which negotiations on ending the war would take place. Hamas insists hostage release must be tied to a clear announcement ending the war and Israeli withdrawal.

Since the conflict began in 2023, the war has killed at least 64,000 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis, with severe shortages of food and medicine leaving hundreds of Palestinians dead from malnutrition and starvation in recent months.

On Monday, Israeli strikes and ground operations killed at least 40 Palestinians, including journalist Osama Balousha, bringing the total number of journalists killed to nearly 250 — the deadliest war for media workers in modern history. Israel has barred foreign reporters from Gaza, denying deliberate targeting of journalists.

Despite repeated diplomatic efforts, negotiations have repeatedly broken down over Israel’s demand that Hamas release all hostages and surrender. Hamas insists it will not lay down arms until Palestinians secure an independent state.

