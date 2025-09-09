Israel Strikes Doha in Missile Attack Targeting Hamas Negotiators, Sparks Global Condemnation

Naija247news – Doha, Qatar, September 10, 2025 — Israel launched a missile attack on Qatar’s capital, Doha, on Tuesday, targeting a compound believed to house senior Hamas leaders and ceasefire negotiators. The strikes, confirmed by Israel, mark the first-ever Israeli attack on Qatari soil, sending shockwaves through the Gulf and intensifying tensions in the Middle East.

The attack occurred as Qatar, the lead mediator in U.S.–Hamas ceasefire talks, was facilitating negotiations to end the ongoing Gaza conflict, which has claimed more than 64,600 lives since October 2023.

What Happened in Doha

Around 3pm local time, explosions rocked Doha, with dark smoke rising across the skyline. Israel later confirmed the missile strikes targeted a compound hosting Hamas political leaders, including negotiators discussing a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal.

The strikes took place in West Bay Lagoon , a high-profile area home to foreign embassies, schools, and residential compounds.

Hamas confirmed that senior leaders Khalil al-Hayya and Khaled Meshal survived , but al-Hayya’s son, Humam, and a top aide were killed , along with at least one Qatari security official.

Hamas estimated a total of six casualties.

Qatar’s Interior Ministry confirmed the attack caused injuries among security personnel and pledged continued investigation and area security.

Israel’s Justification

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz justified the strike, linking it to attacks on Israelis in occupied East Jerusalem that killed six people on Monday.

Israel stated it acted independently and took full responsibility for targeting what it called the “top terrorist chieftains of Hamas.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid praised the operation as a success in neutralizing threats to Israeli citizens.

Hamas Response

A Hamas official, Suhail al-Hindi, described the loss of lives as tragic and highlighted that negotiators were discussing an American ceasefire proposal at the time of the attack.

“The blood of the leadership of the movement is like the blood of any Palestinian child,” al-Hindi said.

Qatar’s Reaction

Qatar condemned the missile strike as a flagrant violation of international law and sovereignty, vowing not to tolerate “reckless Israeli behavior.”

Majed al-Ansari , spokesperson for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, emphasized that investigations are underway at the highest level .

Qatar Airways confirmed operations were unaffected.

The U.S. Embassy in Qatar initially issued a shelter-in-place order but lifted it shortly thereafter.

International Outcry

The attack drew condemnation from countries and international organizations worldwide:

Saudi Arabia : Denounced the attack and affirmed solidarity with Qatar.

Turkey : Criticized Israel for targeting ceasefire negotiators.

UAE & Iran : Condemned the strikes as violations of international law.

Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif : Called the attack a “dangerous provocation.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres : Labeled the strikes a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty.

French President Emmanuel Macron : Warned against the escalation of war in the region.

UK: Urged restraint and expressed concern over potential escalation.

Regional actors including Egypt, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Morocco, Algeria, and the Gulf Cooperation Council also criticized Israel.

Broader Implications

The missile strike threatens to undermine ongoing ceasefire efforts in Gaza, risk regional destabilization, and strain diplomatic ties between Israel, Qatar, and the broader Gulf region. Analysts warn that the attack may escalate tensions in a conflict already marked by extreme casualties and humanitarian crises.

The strikes target a negotiating channel that had previously been instrumental in dialogue between Hamas and Israel.

International observers highlight the risk of wider conflict in the Gulf and Middle East, with potential repercussions for global security and trade.

Conclusion

Tuesday’s missile strikes on Doha represent an unprecedented escalation in the Israel-Hamas conflict, challenging international norms of sovereignty and mediation. With casualties reported among both Hamas officials and Qatari security personnel, the attack has sparked global condemnation and raises urgent questions about peace efforts in Gazaand regional stability.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.