India Presses BRICS on Trade Imbalances as Trump’s Tariffs Strain Global Economy

Naija247news – New Delhi, September 9, 2025 — India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has called on BRICS partners to urgently address trade imbalances with New Delhi, as the bloc met virtually under the shadow of escalating trade tensions sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

Representing India in the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China, Jaishankar said that India’s largest trade deficits are with BRICS partners themselves. His statement reflects New Delhi’s growing concern that the bloc’s economic structure disproportionately benefits China and Russia while burdening India with record deficits.

BRICS Confronts U.S. Pressure

The BRICS alliance — comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — convened as Trump’s administration intensified tariff measures, accusing the bloc of “anti-American policies.” Brazil and India have been among the hardest hit, facing levies of up to 50% on key exports, surpassing the 30% tariffs imposed on China.

Brazil labeled the U.S. actions as “blackmail,” while Chinese President Xi Jinping criticized “hegemonism, unilateralism, and protectionism,” warning that trade wars “severely disrupt the world economy.” Russia also aligned with Beijing’s stance, pushing back against Washington’s trade pressure.

India’s Growing Deficit With China and Russia

Chinese exports to India surged in the fiscal year ending March 2025, driving New Delhi’s trade deficit with Beijing to a record $99.21 billion. By August 2025 alone, China had accumulated a $77.7 billion trade surplus with India, marking a 16% increase from the previous year, according to Chinese customs data.

Bilateral trade with Moscow also hit historic levels at $68.7 billion, fueled largely by India’s expanded oil imports. However, this has translated into a massive $59 billion deficit, further compounding New Delhi’s concerns.

“The BRICS itself can set an example by reviewing trade flows among its member states,” Jaishankar urged, emphasizing India’s push for “expeditious solutions” to correct the imbalance.

Strained U.S.-India Ties Amid Tariffs

Beyond BRICS, India is also locked in an uneasy trade standoff with Washington. Trump’s administration recently slapped 50% tariffs on Indian goods, far steeper than on Chinese imports. Trade talks have stalled as Washington pressures India to reduce Russian oil purchases while also accusing New Delhi of maintaining protectionist policies in agriculture and dairy.

Trump, however, struck a conciliatory tone this week, saying from the Oval Office that India and the U.S. share a “special relationship” and praising Modi as a “great prime minister.” Modi responded on X (formerly Twitter), thanking Trump for his “positive assessment” and reaffirming the resilience of bilateral ties.

Experts: Structural India-U.S. Partnership Remains Intact

Analysts say that despite current friction, the long-term India-U.S. relationship remains durable. “Modi and Trump’s conciliatory statements reflect the fact that despite the bad blood in the bilateral relationship, the structural foundations of the India-U.S. relationship remain robust,” said Chietigj Bajpaee, senior research fellow at Chatham House.

He noted that while India continues to see the U.S. as a vital strategic, technology, and defense partner, Washington views New Delhi as a critical counterbalance to China’s rise

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.