Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Hamas Leadership Survives Israeli Missile Strikes in Doha, Qatar Condemns ‘State Terrorism’

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news – Doha, Qatar, September 10, 2025Israel carried out a missile strike on Qatar’s capital, Doha, targeting a compound believed to house Hamas negotiators and leadership, killing at least five lower-ranked Hamas members, including the son of exiled Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya. Qatar confirmed that a member of its internal security forces was also killed and others wounded.

The attack represents a major escalation in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and comes as Qatar and Egypt were leading efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza, where Israeli military operations have killed 64,605 people and wounded 163,319 since October 2023.

What Happened

  • The missile strike occurred on Tuesday in the West Bay Lagoon residential area of Doha, home to both Qatari citizens and expatriates.

  • Hamas confirmed that senior leaders survived, but several aides and lower-ranked members died.

  • Qatar’s Interior Ministry and Hamas both confirmed the loss of life among Qatar’s security personnel.

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel takes full responsibility for the attack, emphasizing that it acted unilaterally without US cooperation.

Controversy Over US Involvement

  • The White House claimed that the US administration warned Qatar about the “impending” strike after being informed by the US military.

  • Qatar rejected this claim, stating that the warning only came after the attack began, calling the Israeli strike “cowardly” and a violation of its sovereignty.

  • Analysts suggest the US may be attempting to distance itself from the operation, as casualties included Qatari security personnel, and the strike did not eliminate key Hamas negotiators.

International Reactions

The missile strikes drew widespread condemnation from governments and international organizations:

  • Qatar: Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani called it “state terrorism”, while Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani vowed that Qatar will take all measures to protect its sovereignty and security.

  • Turkey: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack, calling it a “blatant violation of international law” and pledging a determined stance against Israel’s actions.

  • Egypt: President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi expressed full solidarity with Qatar, condemning the violation of sovereignty.

  • Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC): Labeled the attack a “blatant violation of international law”and called on the UN Security Council to act.

  • European Nations: Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland condemned the strike and urged negotiated solutions.

  • France & UK: France described the attack as “unacceptable,” while Britain warned it could escalate regional tensions.

Humanitarian Impact in Gaza

  • Separately, Israeli forces continued attacks in Gaza, killing 41 people since dawn, including seven civilians waiting for humanitarian aid.

  • Thousands remain trapped under rubble, highlighting the intensifying humanitarian crisis.

Analysis

  • Palestinian analysts say the strike undermines ceasefire efforts, targeting negotiators and delaying peace talks.

  • Experts suggest Israel’s unilateral strike on an Arab capital allied with the US raises serious questions about American credibility and regional stability.

 

“If President Trump were sincere about making peace, then Netanyahu is the one preventing it,” said analyst Ahmad al-Hila.

  • Observers note that the attack demonstrates Israel’s willingness to escalate conflict in pursuit of military objectives, even at the risk of regional destabilization.

Conclusion

The missile strike on Doha marks an unprecedented escalation in the Israel-Hamas conflict. With casualties among Hamas members and Qatari security forces, and conflicting claims about US involvement, the attack has provoked global outrage and threatens ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Gaza. International pressure is mounting for restraint, dialogue, and protection of sovereignty in the region.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Israel Strikes Doha in Missile Attack Targeting Hamas Negotiators, Sparks Global Condemnation
Next article
Qatar Denies US Claim of Warning Before Israeli Strike on Hamas Negotiators in Doha
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Kaduna State Directs Private Schools to Seek Approval Before Raising Fees

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Kaduna State has warned proprietors of private schools against...

NUPENG Calls Off Nationwide Strike After DSS-Mediated Agreement With Dangote Group

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers...

Anthony Joshua vs Moses Itauma Talks Underway for 2026 Heavyweight Clash

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that discussions...

Naira Strengthens to N1,530 in Parallel Market, NFEM Trades at N1,513

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
The naira showed mixed performance this week, appreciating slightly...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Kaduna State Directs Private Schools to Seek Approval Before Raising Fees

National Politics 0
Kaduna State has warned proprietors of private schools against...

NUPENG Calls Off Nationwide Strike After DSS-Mediated Agreement With Dangote Group

Oil & Gas 0
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers...

Anthony Joshua vs Moses Itauma Talks Underway for 2026 Heavyweight Clash

Other Sports 0
British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that discussions...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria