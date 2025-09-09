Hamas Leadership Survives Israeli Missile Strikes in Doha, Qatar Condemns ‘State Terrorism’

Naija247news – Doha, Qatar, September 10, 2025 — Israel carried out a missile strike on Qatar’s capital, Doha, targeting a compound believed to house Hamas negotiators and leadership, killing at least five lower-ranked Hamas members, including the son of exiled Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya. Qatar confirmed that a member of its internal security forces was also killed and others wounded.

The attack represents a major escalation in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and comes as Qatar and Egypt were leading efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza, where Israeli military operations have killed 64,605 people and wounded 163,319 since October 2023.

What Happened

The missile strike occurred on Tuesday in the West Bay Lagoon residential area of Doha, home to both Qatari citizens and expatriates.

Hamas confirmed that senior leaders survived , but several aides and lower-ranked members died.

Qatar’s Interior Ministry and Hamas both confirmed the loss of life among Qatar’s security personnel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel takes full responsibility for the attack, emphasizing that it acted unilaterally without US cooperation.

Controversy Over US Involvement

The White House claimed that the US administration warned Qatar about the “impending” strike after being informed by the US military .

Qatar rejected this claim , stating that the warning only came after the attack began , calling the Israeli strike “cowardly” and a violation of its sovereignty.

Analysts suggest the US may be attempting to distance itself from the operation, as casualties included Qatari security personnel, and the strike did not eliminate key Hamas negotiators.

International Reactions

The missile strikes drew widespread condemnation from governments and international organizations:

Qatar : Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani called it “state terrorism” , while Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani vowed that Qatar will take all measures to protect its sovereignty and security .

Turkey : President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack, calling it a “blatant violation of international law” and pledging a determined stance against Israel’s actions .

Egypt : President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi expressed full solidarity with Qatar, condemning the violation of sovereignty.

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) : Labeled the attack a “blatant violation of international law” and called on the UN Security Council to act.

European Nations : Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland condemned the strike and urged negotiated solutions .

France & UK: France described the attack as “unacceptable,” while Britain warned it could escalate regional tensions.

Humanitarian Impact in Gaza

Separately, Israeli forces continued attacks in Gaza , killing 41 people since dawn , including seven civilians waiting for humanitarian aid .

Thousands remain trapped under rubble, highlighting the intensifying humanitarian crisis.

Analysis

Palestinian analysts say the strike undermines ceasefire efforts , targeting negotiators and delaying peace talks.

Experts suggest Israel’s unilateral strike on an Arab capital allied with the US raises serious questions about American credibility and regional stability.

“If President Trump were sincere about making peace, then Netanyahu is the one preventing it,” said analyst Ahmad al-Hila.

Observers note that the attack demonstrates Israel’s willingness to escalate conflict in pursuit of military objectives, even at the risk of regional destabilization.

Conclusion

The missile strike on Doha marks an unprecedented escalation in the Israel-Hamas conflict. With casualties among Hamas members and Qatari security forces, and conflicting claims about US involvement, the attack has provoked global outrage and threatens ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Gaza. International pressure is mounting for restraint, dialogue, and protection of sovereignty in the region.

