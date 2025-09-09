Femi Falana Urges FG to Intervene in NUPENG-Dangote Dispute, Condemns Anti-Union Policy

Naija247news – Lagos, September 9, 2025 — Human rights lawyer Femi Falana, SAN, has called on the Federal Government to urgently intervene in the brewing industrial dispute between the National Union of Petroleum and Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The dispute escalated after NUPENG directed its members across the oil and gas sector to commence an indefinite strike starting Monday, September 9, 2025. The union’s protest targets Dangote Group’s policy requiring newly recruited drivers to sign agreements not to join any existing union in the industry.

Falana, speaking under the banner of the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), condemned the policy, describing it as unconstitutional and a violation of both domestic and international labour laws.

“The policy contravenes Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, Section 12 of the Trade Union Act, and Article 10 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act,” Falana stated.

He further highlighted breaches of international conventions, including the Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise Convention 1948 (No. 87) and the Right to Organise and Collective Bargaining Convention 1949 (No. 98) of the International Labour Organisation, as well as the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Falana urged the Registrar of Trade Unions to immediately call Dangote Petroleum Refinery to order, while also directing the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to investigate what he described as monopolistic practices by the Dangote Group, which he said contravened the FCCPC Act of 2018.

“Even though powerful trade unions exist in all capitalist countries, including the UK and the United States, the Dangote Group is determined to obliterate trade unions in Nigeria because it has been allowed to operate outside the ambit of the law,” Falana warned.

He reminded the company that the struggle for workers’ rights in Nigeria dates back to the colonial era and cannot be erased, affirming ASCAB’s full support for NUPENG’s strike. Falana insisted that any attempt to undermine workers’ rights would be strongly resisted.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.