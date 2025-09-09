Enugu Petroleum Crisis: IPMAN Appeals to NUPENG to Rethink Strike, Warns of Hardship for Nigerians

Enugu, Sept. 8, 2025 (NAN) — Amid growing tensions in Nigeria’s petroleum sector, Mr. Chukwudi Ezinwa, the National Ex-Officio of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has called on the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) to reconsider its plans for a nationwide strike, urging dialogue over confrontation.

Speaking at a press conference in Enugu on Monday, Ezinwa, who represents the East on IPMAN’s National Executive Council, emphasized the hardship an industrial action would impose on ordinary Nigerians. With the country already grappling with rising costs and economic pressures, he warned that a strike could further strain households and disrupt livelihoods.

“Nigeria is passing through a lot now, and we cannot add more pain to the injury of the masses. The strike they are calling for, Dangote and other wealthy Nigerians cannot feel it, but the common man on the street will bear the brunt,” Ezinwa said.

The looming strike, announced by NUPENG, was planned to commence on Monday in protest against what the union described as anti-labour practices linked to Dangote Refinery’s deployment of newly imported Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks for direct distribution of petroleum products. The union has also warned of an imminent fuel scarcity nationwide.

Ezinwa, a former IPMAN Chairman at the Enugu Depot, urged both parties to pursue dialogue to resolve the dispute amicably. He welcomed the Federal Government’s intervention through the Ministry of Labour, which has summoned a meeting aimed at addressing the crisis.

“That is the right way to go. I disagree completely with anybody calling for a strike at this moment. There should be a dialogue where parties come together to find a common ground,” he said.

The IPMAN executive also addressed internal disagreements within his association. He criticized calls by the IPMAN Zonal Chairman for the East Zone, Prince Bobby Dick, for members in the zone to join the strike, describing it as unconstitutional.

“I feel insulted by that call, and our constitution has been ignored. Bobby Dick is not the Zonal Chairman of IPMAN Eastern Zone. We cannot speak on NUPENG’s issues because our national president has not made any pronouncement,” Ezinwa clarified.

While acknowledging the right of investors like Dangote to protect their business interests, Ezinwa described IPMAN’s role as a mediatory, “fatherly” presence. He noted that the downstream petroleum sector is deregulated, allowing investors and marketers to operate competitively.

“Dangote is an investor and wants to maximize profits. If there are issues in how he is operating, they will sit down with him to address it. He has a right to belong or not to belong to any union, and NUPENG knows that the deregulated industry is where everybody is competing to outwit his own brother and sell his own product,” Ezinwa explained.

His message is clear: while industrial action is a tool for workers to protect their rights, dialogue, restraint, and consideration for the broader Nigerian public must come first. The outcome of this dispute will affect not only unions and investors but the everyday Nigerians who rely on consistent access to fuel and affordable petroleum products.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.