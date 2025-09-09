EFCC Questions Sujimoto Over Alleged N5.7B Enugu State Diversion

Abuja, Nigeria – September 8, 2025: Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday interrogated real estate mogul Sijibomi Ogundele, CEO of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, over alleged diversion of approximately N5.7 billion belonging to Enugu State.

The development follows the EFCC declaring Ogundele wanted on September 5 for alleged money laundering and misappropriation of funds—a claim he has denied.

In a statement, the Enugu State Government confirmed its role in the case, alleging that Ogundele diverted funds allocated to his company for the construction of smart schools across the state. Authorities claimed he had been evasive regarding project progress and refused to return to the construction sites, prompting a formal complaint to the EFCC.

Following his initial refusal to honor the EFCC’s invitation, Ogundele was declared wanted. In response, he released a video denying any wrongdoing and pledging to comply with the anti-graft agency’s summons.

A source within the EFCC confirmed to The Nation that Ogundele appeared before investigators on Monday. “The CEO of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited has surrendered to our commission, and we immediately took him into custody. For over 10 hours, he was questioned based on the petition from the Enugu State Government. We have frozen all his accounts and those of his company pending the conclusion of preliminary investigations. His passport will also be seized to restrict travel,” the source said.

It remains unclear whether Ogundele was granted bail following the interrogation.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.