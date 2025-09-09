Menu
Search
Subscribe
Corruption & Fraud

EFCC Questions Sujimoto Over Alleged N5.7B Enugu State Diversion

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, Nigeria – September 8, 2025: Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday interrogated real estate mogul Sijibomi Ogundele, CEO of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, over alleged diversion of approximately N5.7 billion belonging to Enugu State.

The development follows the EFCC declaring Ogundele wanted on September 5 for alleged money laundering and misappropriation of funds—a claim he has denied.

In a statement, the Enugu State Government confirmed its role in the case, alleging that Ogundele diverted funds allocated to his company for the construction of smart schools across the state. Authorities claimed he had been evasive regarding project progress and refused to return to the construction sites, prompting a formal complaint to the EFCC.

Following his initial refusal to honor the EFCC’s invitation, Ogundele was declared wanted. In response, he released a video denying any wrongdoing and pledging to comply with the anti-graft agency’s summons.

A source within the EFCC confirmed to The Nation that Ogundele appeared before investigators on Monday. “The CEO of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited has surrendered to our commission, and we immediately took him into custody. For over 10 hours, he was questioned based on the petition from the Enugu State Government. We have frozen all his accounts and those of his company pending the conclusion of preliminary investigations. His passport will also be seized to restrict travel,” the source said.

It remains unclear whether Ogundele was granted bail following the interrogation.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Tinubu Urges Regulators to Monitor Digital Currencies, Boost Fintech Growth
Next article
Naira Strengthens to N1,530 in Parallel Market, NFEM Trades at N1,513
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Kaduna State Directs Private Schools to Seek Approval Before Raising Fees

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Kaduna State has warned proprietors of private schools against...

NUPENG Calls Off Nationwide Strike After DSS-Mediated Agreement With Dangote Group

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers...

Anthony Joshua vs Moses Itauma Talks Underway for 2026 Heavyweight Clash

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that discussions...

Naira Strengthens to N1,530 in Parallel Market, NFEM Trades at N1,513

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
The naira showed mixed performance this week, appreciating slightly...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Kaduna State Directs Private Schools to Seek Approval Before Raising Fees

National Politics 0
Kaduna State has warned proprietors of private schools against...

NUPENG Calls Off Nationwide Strike After DSS-Mediated Agreement With Dangote Group

Oil & Gas 0
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers...

Anthony Joshua vs Moses Itauma Talks Underway for 2026 Heavyweight Clash

Other Sports 0
British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that discussions...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria