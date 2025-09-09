DSS Summons Sowore Over Social Media Post Calling Tinubu a “Criminal,” Demands Retraction and Apology

Naija247news – Abuja, Sept. 9, 2025 — The Department of State Services (DSS) has formally summoned activist and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, over what it described as a “false and malicious” post on social media targeting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a letter dated September 7, 2025, signed by Uwem Davies on behalf of the Director-General, the DSS accused Sowore of mocking Tinubu’s anti-corruption remarks in Brazil in an August 26 post on X (formerly Twitter), where he allegedly referred to the President as a “criminal.”

The Service said the post was “repugnant, derogatory and capable of inciting public disturbance.”

DSS Demands Apology Within One Week

According to the letter, Sowore has been instructed to:

Retract his statement on X,

Publish public apologies in two national newspapers and two television stations ,

Send a formal representation to the DSS headquarters in Abuja or via email.

The DSS also revealed it had copied the United States Embassy in Abuja, notifying it of the development — a move seen as signaling the seriousness with which the agency views the issue.

DSS: Sowore’s Comments Threaten Unity

The Service warned that Sowore’s remarks had the potential to damage the President’s reputation both at home and abroad, and could trigger disunity, insurrection, or breakdown of law and order.

“Persons of your status who are campaigning to lead this country must exercise restraint and responsibility in their speech,” the DSS cautioned.

It stressed that its constitutional mandate includes safeguarding Nigerians from false propaganda and said it would “explore all lawful means” to counter any misinformation threatening national stability.

Sowore’s Long-Running Clashes With Security Agencies

This is not the first time Sowore — a 2019 and 2023 presidential candidate — has faced DSS scrutiny. The activist, who has long been a critic of successive governments, was detained in 2019 over the #RevolutionNow protests, sparking international concern about press freedom and human rights in Nigeria.

Analysts suggest the latest DSS summons could escalate tensions between the government and the activist community, especially at a time when the Tinubu administration is under fire for its economic and governance reforms.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.