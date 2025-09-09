Domestic Manufacturers Shun Bank Loans as High Interest Rates Hit, Profitability Surges Despite Inflation

Naija247news – Lagos, September 8, 2025 — Nigeria’s consumer goods manufacturers are increasingly steering away from traditional bank loans, as interest rates soar above 30 percent, making borrowing prohibitively expensive.

Financial Vanguard findings reveal that 13 major consumer goods companies operating in Nigeria reduced their bank borrowings by 24.9% in the first half of 2025, falling to N1.355 trillion from N1.805 trillion during the same period in 2024.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s inflation-targeting policy, implemented to curb rising inflation, has driven multiple upward adjustments to the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), currently at 27.5 percent after 13 hikes since 2023. Because lending rates are tied to MPR plus the cost of funds, effective bank loans now cost companies more than 30 percent annually.

Shift to Alternative Funding

To avoid the high cost of debt, companies are tapping into alternative funding sources such as the equity market, private placements, and commercial papers. This strategy has not only reduced borrowing but also significantly cut finance costs. Combined finance costs for the 13 companies fell by 65.8% to N255.8 billion in H1’25 from N748.65 billion in H1’24.

Some of the sector highlights include:

Nestle Nigeria: Borrowings dropped to N5.662 billion from N73.849 billion, finance cost fell to N43.168 billion from N318.122 billion.

Cadbury Nigeria: Borrowings down to N32.210 billion from N37.389 billion, finance cost N1.737 billion from N5.391 billion.

Nigerian Breweries: Borrowings reduced to N152.025 billion from N608.240 billion, finance cost N27.824 billion from N42.538 billion.

Dangote Sugar: Borrowings rose slightly to N735.208 billion from N638.933 billion, but finance costs plummeted to N64.968 billion from N234.186 billion.

Other notable reductions occurred at BUA Foods, NASCON, Guinness Nigeria, Honeywell Flour Mills, and MCNICHOLS Consolidated.

International Breweries and Champion Breweries did not borrow during the period.

Profitability and Revenue Growth

The strategic reduction in borrowing costs helped propel the sector’s profitability. The combined Profit Before Tax (PBT) of the 13 companies surged to N622.541 billion in H1’25, a remarkable turnaround from a loss of N669.935 billion in H1’24.

Revenue growth was equally strong, with total turnover rising to N3.799 trillion from N2.613 trillion, representing a 45.3% increase despite high inflation, rising energy costs, and pressure on consumer purchasing power.

Analysts Weigh In

David Adonri, executive vice chairman at High Cap Securities Limited, attributed the rebound to refinancing short-term debt with long-term equity, reducing FX losses and interest burden. He noted, “Savings on interest payments and availability of patient capital, combined with inflation, enabled these companies to boost revenues. However, rising production and administrative costs continue to squeeze margins.”

Olatunde Amolegbe, former President of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), said the sector’s revenue surge reflects price adjustments, exports, and product diversification, with borrowings and finance costs falling sharply. He added that persistent inflation and FX volatility remain challenges, but companies that hedge FX risks and optimize costs are likely to thrive in Q3 and Q4 2025.

Dr. Muda Yusuf, CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), highlighted the role of high interest rates in pushing companies away from banks. He said, “With borrowing costs above 30 percent, manufacturers are better off seeking alternative funding. Challenges like FX volatility, energy costs, logistics, and weak consumer purchasing power remain, but strong demand for consumer goods allowed firms to recover and profit despite these headwinds.”

Ambrose Omordion, COO at InvestData Consulting Limited, added that the decline in borrowings eased financial strain and improved cost absorption, signaling stronger pricing power and efficiency within the sector.

Outlook

Experts agree that Nigerian consumer goods companies are positioned for continued growth, supported by stable exchange rates, moderating inflation, and disciplined balance sheet strategies. While margins remain under pressure, firms with robust risk management, local sourcing, and operational efficiency are expected to continue leading corporate Nigeria’s earnings recovery in 2025.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.