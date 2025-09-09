Dangote Sugar Posts Margin Gains in H1’25, But Analysts Maintain SELL Rating on Debt Concerns

Naija247news – Lagos, Sept. 9, 2025 — Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (NGX: DANGSUGAR) delivered stronger-than-expected results in the first half of 2025, with significant margin expansions supported by moderating inflation, stable FX, and robust revenue growth.

However, analysts at CardinalStone Research have cautioned that despite efficiency gains, the company’s heavy reliance on short-term borrowings and exposure to imported raw materials will continue to weigh on performance.

As a result, they raised their 12-month target price to N56.49 (from N35.81) but maintained a SELL rating on the stock.

Net Loss to Narrow in FY’25

CardinalStone revised its FY’25 revenue forecast upward to N919.3 billion, up from the earlier estimate of N883.9 billion, reflecting better-than-expected topline performance in H1’25 and expected seasonal demand gains in H2.

Supported by a more stable macro environment, the firm projects a cost-to-sales ratio of 87.5% (vs. 95.3% in FY’24). This translates to gross and EBIT margins of 12.5% and 9.6%, respectively — a marked improvement from FY’24’s 4.7% and 1.9%.

Operating profit is forecast at N88.3 billion for FY’25, but elevated finance costs are expected to erode gains. CardinalStone projects a net loss of N27.4 billion in FY’25, down sharply from N185 billion in FY’24.

Working Capital Efficiency Improves

In H1’25, Dangote Sugar reported a Cash Conversion Cycle (CCC) of 50 days, a major improvement from 75 days in H1’24 and 103 days in FY’24. This was driven by shorter receivable days (45 vs. 56 previously) and lower inventory days (52 vs. 103 previously).

Despite these gains, the CCC remains positive, well above the company’s five-year average of negative 134 days, reflecting reduced supplier financing. Analysts expect short-term debt reliance to persist in the near term.

Operational Metrics Strengthen

Operational efficiency indicators also improved:

Receivables turnover rose to 44.3x (vs. 5-year average of 38.9x),

Inventory turnover climbed to 5.3x (vs. 4.5x).

These improvements point to stronger asset utilization and greater agility in converting inputs into sales, with expectations of continued improvement into FY’25.

Outlook: ROE Recovery Post-FY’25

Dangote Sugar has posted negative Returns on Equity (ROE) for two consecutive years due to steep losses. Analysts expect ROE to remain negative (-14.9%) in FY’25, but project a sharp rebound averaging 31% between 2026–2029, supported by stronger earnings momentum

Valuation & Recommendation

Dangote Sugar currently trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 20.5x, significantly above its EMEA peer average of 9.5x and its 5-year average of 9.0x.

CardinalStone’s updated valuation yields a 12-month target price of N56.49, implying downside potential of 5.9%, and a SELL recommendation.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.