California Porn Empire Founder Sentenced to 27 Years for Sex Trafficking

SAN DIEGO (Naija247news) — The founder of a California-based porn empire that lured women with false modeling offers, Michael James Pratt, has been sentenced to 27 years in federal prison.

Pratt, who pleaded guilty in June in federal court in San Diego, was convicted on one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion and one count of conspiracy to commit the same crime. Federal prosecutors said Pratt and his co-defendants recruited hundreds of women, many in their late teens, for adult videos using force, fraud, and coercion.

U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino handed down the sentence Monday. Pratt had been on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list when he was arrested in Madrid in 2022, three years after fleeing amid sex trafficking charges.

A New Zealand native, Pratt founded the now-defunct GirlsDoPorn website in San Diego. In 2019, he and others were charged with sex crimes after 22 women filed a civil lawsuit alleging fraud and breach of contract. The women said they were plied with alcohol and marijuana and rushed through contracts they were not allowed to read. Some reported being sexually assaulted and confined in hotel rooms until filming was completed.

In 2020, a judge ruled in favor of the women, imposing a $12.7 million judgment against Pratt, Matthew Isaac Wolfe, and adult producer Ruben Andre Garcia.

Wolfe, responsible for daily operations, finances, marketing, and filming, pleaded guilty in 2022 to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. Garcia received a 20-year sentence, while cameraman Theodore Gyi was sentenced to four years.

The case highlights the criminal exploitation behind some adult entertainment operations and marks a rare federal crackdown on sex trafficking in the porn industry.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.