Apple Unveils iPhone Air, iPhone 17, and AirPods Pro 3 in Major 2025 Product Launch

Naija247news – Cupertino, California, September 10, 2025 — Apple on Tuesday introduced a slimmer, high-performance iPhone “Air” model, alongside upgraded iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models, new AirPods Pro 3, and a blood pressure monitoring feature for the Apple Watch. The tech giant positioned the new iPhone Air as a “game changer,” combining a high-density battery with Apple’s latest A19 Pro processor, starting at $999.

iPhone Air: Slim, Powerful, and Energy Efficient

The iPhone Air is Apple’s thinnest yet and designed for enhanced durability. It features:

A19 Pro chip , optimized for energy efficiency

N1 Wi-Fi chip and C1X modem for faster data connectivity

Two cameras and removal of the physical SIM slot , freeing battery space

Price starting at $999, placing it between Apple’s other models

The new model positions Apple to compete directly with Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge and sets the stage for Apple’s future move into foldable devices, a segment critical in China where foldables are popular.

“This new device will bring a sense of newness to the iPhone, which has remained the same for too long,” said analyst Paolo Pescatore of PP Foresight.

iPhone 17 and 17 Pro Updates

Apple also upgraded its flagship iPhones:

iPhone 17 starts at $799 for 256GB, same price as last year’s iPhone 16 base model

iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1,099 for 256GB, maintaining premium pricing

Enhanced front-facing camera for improved horizontal selfies

Brighter, more scratch-resistant display

Apple has held prices steady despite enhanced features, signaling an effort to retain customer loyalty amid global trade and inflation pressures.

AirPods Pro 3: Real-Time Translation

The AirPods Pro 3 introduces live translation capabilities:

Conversations are translated in near real-time if both participants wear the new earbuds

Price remains $249, available from September 19

Apple Watch: Blood Pressure Monitoring

The Apple Watch now includes a blood pressure monitor, pending regulatory approval.

Feature expected to notify 1 million people worldwide

Available in 150 countries

Prices for SE ($249), Series 11 ($399), and Ultra ($799) remain unchanged

Market Context and Industry Impact

Apple’s new lineup comes amid U.S.-China trade tensions and rising tariffs, which Apple estimates could cost over $1 billion in the current fiscal quarter. The launch also follows Google’s unveiling of foldable phones and AI integration, highlighting growing competition in both hardware and AI-powered devices.

Apple shares dipped 1.6% following the announcement, while Broadcom and Qualcomm, suppliers of communication chips, also saw minor share declines.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.