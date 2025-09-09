Anthony Joshua vs Moses Itauma Talks Underway for 2026 Heavyweight Clash

British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that discussions are ongoing for a potential showdown between former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and rising star Moses Itauma in 2026.

Joshua, 35, would face the young British–Nigerian prospect, who is just 20, in a fight that could feature a world heavyweight title. While the age gap is significant, both fighters have shown ambition and skill in the heavyweight division.

“I don’t really look at the Moses fight and think that’s a fight for AJ,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “There’s many reasons for that. One, what do you gain out of it? Moses is a very good fighter. If you win, you’ve beaten up a 20-year-old. If you lose, you’ve lost to a 20-year-old and your career’s over. It’s a dangerous fight — I rate Moses very highly.”

However, Hearn added that Joshua himself might view the matchup differently.

“AJ’s decision would be completely different. He would probably be bang up for fighting Moses. He’d find that exciting, and if there was a chance to fight Moses for the world heavyweight title, we’d take it in a heartbeat,” Hearn said.

Fans and analysts will be keeping a close eye on the developments, as a fight between Joshua and Itauma promises both high stakes and an intriguing clash of generations in the heavyweight division.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.