Angola, Nigeria to Review Cooperation Agreements at 5th Bilateral Joint Commission in Luanda

Over 20 MoUs to be assessed, focusing on trade, security, digital diplomacy, and investment opportunities

Abuja, Sept. 8, 2025 (Naija247news) – Angola and Nigeria will meet in Luanda for the 5th Angola-Nigeria Bilateral Joint Commission to review major economic challenges and cooperation agreements. The delegations are led by Angola’s Secretary of State for International Cooperation, Domingos Viera Lopes, and Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

Over 20 Agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) covering defence and security, cyber and digital diplomacy, trade and economy, culture, transport, telecommunications, tourism, and visa exemptions will be reviewed.

Angola’s Ambassador to Nigeria, José Bamóquina Zau, described the meeting as a turning point to boost dynamic cooperation, particularly in hydrocarbon and petrochemical industries, agribusiness, tourism, information technology, innovation, and the blue economy, with the aim of creating youth jobs and supporting businesses in both nations.

On the sidelines, two Twinning Agreements will be formalized between Angola’s Bengo and Namibe provinces and Nigeria’s Nasarawa and Bayelsa states, with governors participating. The Angola Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AIPEX) and Angola-Nigeria Business Council (ANBC) will also strengthen channels for private-sector investment.

Trade between the countries remains underdeveloped; from 2020–2022, Angola exported US$5.6 million in goods to Nigeria, while imports from Nigeria reached US$16.8 million, creating a negative trade balance of US$11.2 million. Efforts are underway to leverage both nations’ potential, particularly in non-oil sectors, to stimulate investment and economic growth.

The historical ties between Angola and Nigeria date back to Angola’s independence, with Nigeria supporting its political emancipation and hosting several high-level visits over the decades.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.