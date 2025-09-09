Menu
African Leaders Pledge $100 Billion for Green Industrialisation at Second Africa Climate Summit

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news – Addis Ababa, September 8, 2025 – African leaders have pledged to position the continent as a global model for tackling climate change through green investments, following the United States’ withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, which has weakened international climate action.

The announcement was made at the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where policymakers, development lenders, and commercial banks gathered to define Africa’s climate strategy ahead of COP30 in Brazil.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who opened the summit, said Africa is not negotiating for survival but shaping the world’s next climate economy.

“We are not here to negotiate our survival. We are here to design the world’s next climate economy,” Abiy said.

As part of the summit’s outcomes, African development financiers and commercial banks signed a deal to mobilize up to $100 billion to fund a “green industrialisation” agenda using renewable energy. Kenyan President William Rutodisclosed that participating institutions include the Africa Export-Import Bank, African Development Bank, Ecobank Transnational, and KCB Group.

In addition, Abiy proposed a new Africa Climate Innovation Initiative, funded by African countries themselves. The initiative will unite universities, research institutions, startups, rural communities, and inventors to deliver 1,000 solutions addressing climate challenges by 2030.

“If we make the right choices now, Africa can be the first continent to industrialize without destroying its ecosystems,” said Abiy, who also announced Ethiopia’s bid to host COP32 in 2027.

Despite these ambitious plans, African countries remain heavily underfunded in climate finance, receiving just 1% of global climate funding annually, according to officials. Leaders at the summit emphasized that climate finance must be fair, significant, and predictable to ensure meaningful progress.

“Commitments are broken and international solidarity is dismissed as weakness precisely when the scale of the climate crisis demands enhanced cooperation, not less,” said President Ruto.

African leaders, including Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and President of Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic Brahim Ghali, expressed concerns over the erosion of multilateral climate agreements. The U.S. has withdrawn from the Paris Agreement and other clean energy partnerships, including collaborations with South Africa, raising fears over weakened global climate action.

“Climate finance must be fair, significant, and predictable,” stressed Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, chair of the African Union Commission.

The ACS2 summit highlighted Africa’s urgency to tackle climate change, leveraging renewable energy and innovation, while addressing the continent’s fiscal constraints and growing debt burdens. The summit also sought to ensure Africa’s voice is heard at global climate negotiations, demanding more substantial funding and support to adapt to the adverse effects of global warming.

The leaders’ pledges at ACS2 reflect Africa’s determination to lead on climate innovation, finance, and sustainable industrialisation, demonstrating a model for the world even in the face of reduced international commitment.

"Renewed Investor Confidence Bullish as Ongoing Recapitalisation Strengthens Nigerian Banks – CBN's Cardoso"
