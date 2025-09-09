Abbas Clarifies Debt Statement, Backs Responsible Borrowing for Development

Naija247news reports that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has clarified his position on Nigeria’s borrowing policy, emphasizing the need for responsible and transparent debt management in support of national development goals.

Naija247news gathered that Abbas made the initial remarks on Monday during the opening ceremony of the annual conference and general assembly of the West Africa Association of Public Accounts Committees (WAAPAC), held in Abuja. Speaking through House Majority Leader Julius Ihonvbere, the Speaker stated that while public debt can serve as a catalyst for growth, it must be managed prudently to avoid endangering future generations.

“Reckless debt that fuels consumption or corruption must be exposed and rejected,” Abbas was quoted as saying. “Parliaments must ensure that every borrowing decision reflects prudence, transparency, and the collective interest of our citizens.”

Naija247news understands that the clarification became necessary following media interpretations suggesting Abbas opposed all forms of borrowing. However, in a statement issued by Musa Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Abbas reiterated that his message was one of fiscal responsibility, not opposition to borrowing.

According to Naija247news, Abbas stressed that public debt, if effectively and transparently managed, could drive sustainable economic growth and national development. He highlighted that responsible borrowing aligns with the broader vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasizes fiscal discipline and targeted investments in infrastructure, education, green energy, and social welfare.

Krishi further explained that the Speaker’s remarks should be viewed in the context of ongoing efforts to reform Nigeria’s public finance system. He cited a recent statement by President Tinubu during a meeting with the Buhari Organisation, where the president announced that Nigeria had surpassed its 2025 revenue target and would reduce dependence on borrowing to finance government expenditure.

Naija247news reports that during the WAAPAC event, Abbas also called for enhanced parliamentary oversight and transparency in debt management. He urged stakeholders to ensure that every naira borrowed yields measurable social and economic returns, echoing growing public concerns over Nigeria’s rising debt profile.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.