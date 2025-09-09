We Didn’t Call for Edun’s Sack or Resignation, SWAGA Denies

Group blames “mischievous opposition” for fake claims, praises Tinubu’s economic reforms

The Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) has rejected claims that it called for the resignation of Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun. In a statement by National Secretary Bosun Oladele, the group condemned those spreading the narrative as “mischievous and devilish opposition elements.”

Oladele highlighted the administration’s economic achievements, including stabilized Naira, reduced debt servicing from 90% to 50%, $41 billion foreign reserves, and meeting 2025 revenue targets in August. He reaffirmed SWAGA’s support for President Bola Tinubu’s fiscal and economic reforms and stated that the group remains committed to mobilizing for the President under “SWAGA 2.0.”

The group also clarified that SWAGA has no president, contrary to claims by an “unknown” individual, and emphasized that its official leadership is headed by Sen. Dayo Adeyeye, Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority Governing Board.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.