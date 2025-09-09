Menu
We Didn’t Call for Edun’s Sack or Resignation, SWAGA Denies

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

Group blames “mischievous opposition” for fake claims, praises Tinubu’s economic reforms

The Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) has rejected claims that it called for the resignation of Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun. In a statement by National Secretary Bosun Oladele, the group condemned those spreading the narrative as “mischievous and devilish opposition elements.”

Oladele highlighted the administration’s economic achievements, including stabilized Naira, reduced debt servicing from 90% to 50%, $41 billion foreign reserves, and meeting 2025 revenue targets in August. He reaffirmed SWAGA’s support for President Bola Tinubu’s fiscal and economic reforms and stated that the group remains committed to mobilizing for the President under “SWAGA 2.0.”

The group also clarified that SWAGA has no president, contrary to claims by an “unknown” individual, and emphasized that its official leadership is headed by Sen. Dayo Adeyeye, Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority Governing Board.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

