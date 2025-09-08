Menu
When ASUU Strikes: A Letter Every Nigerian Student Should Read

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that while the Federal Government has given assurances through the Minister of Education that no strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is imminent, students across Nigerian universities remain uncertain about their academic futures. In a country where the threat of industrial action often looms large over the academic calendar, the sense of unease is familiar, and deeply personal for many.

Naija247news understands that students and their families have grown weary of the long-standing tussle between ASUU and the Federal Government, which has historically led to prolonged academic shutdowns. A recent conversation between an education advocate and her niece, a final-year student, reveals the deeper emotional and psychological toll that these recurring crises exert on Nigerian students.

Naija247news gathered that the education advocate, who once endured a six-month ASUU strike that extended her four-year degree by a full year, has urged students to think beyond wishful optimism and start making contingency plans. Her advice, given to her niece and shared publicly, resonates with many families whose children have repeatedly found their academic dreams stalled by systemic failures.

According to Naija247news, the question now is no longer just whether ASUU will go on strike, but how students can make the most of their time if it does. Many students, caught in this recurring deadlock, feel voiceless and powerless. However, this period, if used wisely, could be an opportunity for self-development, skill acquisition, and forward planning.

Naija247news understands that the conversation reflects a larger truth: that young Nigerians must find ways to reclaim agency in a system that often sidelines their interests. Students are encouraged to critically assess their long-term goals and begin exploring how they can start working toward those goals, even outside the rigid structures of formal academic programs.

While the hope for a lasting resolution to the ASUU-FG impasse remains alive, Naija247news urges students not to be caught unprepared. As the adage goes, when two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers, but in this case, the grass must learn to grow stronger, even under pressure.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

