Viral Claim on FG Removing Pockets from Police Uniforms to Curb Bribery Debunked as False, Recycled Rumour

Naija247news reports that a viral social media claim suggesting the Federal Government of Nigeria is planning to remove pockets from police uniforms in a bid to curb bribery has been found to be false and misleading.

Naija247news gathered that the claim, which surfaced on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), circulated widely through a flyer bearing the headline: “FG TO REMOVE POCKETS FROM POLICE UNIFORMS TO TACKLE BRIBERY, SAYS FG.” The image used in the post featured a police officer holding a uniform attributed to the supernumerary police (SPY police).

The viral flyer was amplified by several users, including @ekwulu on X, who questioned the logic behind the supposed plan. “Who is thinking for these guys?” he wrote. Naija247news understands that the post attracted over 90 reposts, 25 quotes, and more than 230 likes.

Social media users reacted with a mix of ridicule and criticism. One user sarcastically asked if the police might resort to using POS machines for bribe collection, while another suggested hiding bribe money in shoes or underwear if pockets were removed.

According to Naija247news, the claim did not identify any federal government official as the source of the information. Moreover, there was no mention of the supposed policy on any official government platform, nor was there any reference from the Nigeria Police Force or Ministry of Interior.

Naija247news understands that the image used in the flyer was originally taken during the official unveiling of standardized uniforms for SPY police officers on September 3, 2024. The officer in the image is Bala Ciroma, Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Finance and Administration), who represented the IGP at the event.

Further investigation reveals the claim is not new. Naija247news gathered that the same narrative appeared as far back as 2017 on Nairaland, indicating that this is a recycled falsehood.

SPY police are auxiliary officers deployed mostly by private entities for protective duties and are not salaried by the Nigerian Police Force. According to the Nigeria Police Act 2020, these officers operate under different terms than regular force members.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.