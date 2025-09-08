UBA Leads the Pack as Nigerian Banks Deepen AI Adoption

…, Access and FirstHoldCo Follow Closely While Zenith and GTCO Trail

Naija247news – Lagos, September 7, 2025 – Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as the new battleground for Nigerian banks as institutions race to redefine customer experience, manage risks, and strengthen digital competitiveness in a rapidly evolving financial landscape. A new industry ranking by MoneyCentral has placed United Bank for Africa (UBA) as the undisputed leader in AI adoption among Nigeria’s tier-one banks, leaving rivals such as Access Holdings Plc, FirstHoldCo, Zenith Bank, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) at varying stages of maturity.

The analysis draws on disclosures from the banks’ 2024 Annual Reports and Results Presentations, highlighting differences in scale, execution, and governance of AI-driven initiatives. While all five banks acknowledge the importance of AI, only a few have demonstrated tangible, customer-facing applications that show clear impact.

UBA: Africa’s Trailblazer in AI Banking

UBA has consolidated its position as Nigeria’s—and indeed Africa’s—most advanced bank in terms of AI deployment.

Operational Scale: Its AI-powered chatbot, Leo, launched in 2018, is now Africa’s most widely adopted digital banking assistant, serving over five million customers across multiple markets.

Strategic Priority: In his FY 2024 address, the Group CEO emphasized that AI and advanced analytics will be central to UBA’s growth strategy in 2025, citing early investments in intelligent technologies as a shield against economic volatility.

Cybersecurity Advantage: UBA has restructured its Security Operations Centre with embedded AI and robotic automation to provide round-the-clock monitoring of threats both within and beyond its network.

This combination of scale, strategy, and security makes UBA the benchmark for AI-powered banking in Africa.

Access Holdings: Governance-Backed AI Lending

Coming second in the rankings, Access Holdings Plc has distinguished itself through AI-driven credit innovations and board-level commitment to automation.

AI Lending Models: Its subsidiary, Oxygen X Finance, employs AI-based credit scoring that leverages alternative data to extend loans to underserved demographics.

Board Oversight: Artificial Intelligence is explicitly listed as a material governance issue in its 2024 filings, reflecting high-level focus on digital transformation.

Leadership Advocacy: Executive Director for IT and Digitalisation, Mr. Olanrewaju Bamisebi, is a vocal advocate of Generative AI for Good, championing responsible innovation.

Forward Strategy: Access plans to embed AI deeper into its risk management systems and operational automation in 2025.

FirstHoldCo: Balancing Innovation and Risk

Ranked third, FirstHoldCo Plc has adopted a balanced approach by deploying AI to improve customer experience while openly recognizing the risks.

Customer-Centric AI: Its FirstCustomer platform, enhanced with generative AI, has significantly improved engagement, winning the bank the DXC Award for Best Use of Technology in Customer Experience (Overall).

Risk Recognition: FirstHoldCo stands out for flagging AI risks, including model bias, poor data quality, and the potential for AI-powered cyberattacks—issues many competitors overlook.

Strategic Direction: Going into 2025, the bank intends to expand personalized services through advanced AI technologies, while maintaining strong governance around risk.

Zenith Bank: Ambitious Roadmap, Slow Execution

Zenith Bank Plc ranks fourth, with a strong strategic vision for AI but limited evidence of current deployment.

Future Orientation: Its strategy emphasizes integrating AI and machine learning into customer service platforms to reduce turnaround times and boost efficiency.

Execution Gap: Unlike UBA and Access, Zenith has yet to provide detailed disclosures on specific AI projects currently in operation.

Zenith’s challenge will be to translate its plans into measurable, customer-facing outcomes.

GTCO: Vision Without Specifics

At the bottom of the table is Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), which, while acknowledging AI’s importance, provides the least detail on active use cases.

General Commitments: GTCO’s filings mention integrating AI into digital channels and strengthening its technology infrastructure.

Lack of Clarity: Beyond broad promises, there are no concrete examples of AI-enabled products or user adoption metrics.

This suggests GTCO remains in the planning phase of its AI journey, trailing rivals in execution.

Naija247news Analysis: The Future of AI in Nigerian Banking

The ranking reveals two major themes shaping the Nigerian financial sector:

AI is a new competitive currency. UBA’s dominance underscores the value of early adoption, while Access and FirstHoldCo show that targeted use cases—credit scoring and customer personalization—can reshape banking models. Governance and regulation are critical. As banks increasingly rely on AI to approve loans, detect fraud, and personalize services, regulators such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will face mounting pressure to set standards that address algorithmic bias, data security, and consumer protection.

Africa’s Wider Context

Nigeria’s AI banking race has continental significance. With over 500 million unbanked adults in Africa, AI-driven innovations could revolutionize financial inclusion by providing scalable, low-cost, and data-driven solutions.

UBA’s pan-African reach positions it as a pioneer for cross-border AI deployment.

Access Holdings’ credit-scoring innovation could serve as a model for expanding digital lending in frontier markets.

FirstHoldCo’s cautious but structured approach may help define best practices for AI governance in African banking.

As Rwanda showcases self-flying air cars and Nigeria’s tier-one banks accelerate AI-driven banking, Africa is signaling its readiness to shape—not just consume—the future of technology and finance.

