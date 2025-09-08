Menu
Thelma Lawson Emerges New Head of House in BBNaija Season 10

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

8, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Big Brother Naija season 10 house has a new leader, as Thelma Lawson emerged victorious in the latest Head of House (HOH) challenge, dethroning interim HOH Faith. The challenge, which took place on Monday, saw Thelma outperforming her fellow housemates, including Koyin, Faith, Jason Jae, Bright Morgan, and Kaybobo.

Thelma’s Road to Victory

Thelma’s win was a result of her skillful navigation of Biggie’s challenges, securing her the coveted HOH title. As the new HOH, Thelma gains immunity from this week’s eviction and significant influence over house dynamics. She chose Mide as her deputy and house guest, granting Mide access to the exclusive HOH lounge.

House Dynamics and Speculations

Thelma’s emergence as HOH has stirred conversations among viewers, with many speculating on how she will handle the responsibilities of leadership and whether her new position might put her at odds with certain housemates. Thelma’s statement after winning, “Delay isn’t denial,” emphasizes her determination to make the most of her new role.

Recent Evictions and Nominations

The Big Brother Naija season 10 house has seen some intense evictions, with Big Soso, Ivatar, and Doris being the latest to leave the house. These evictions have significantly impacted the house dynamics, and the remaining contestants will need to strategize carefully to avoid being the next to leave.

The Road Ahead

As the competition progresses, the housemates will face more challenges and evictions, ultimately leading to the grand finale on October 5, where one contestant will take home the grand prize of ₦150 million. With Thelma at the helm, the house dynamics are set to get even more interesting

Thelma’s win marks a new chapter in the Big Brother Naija season 10 house, with her leadership likely to shape the dynamics and interactions among housemates. As the competition heats up, all eyes will be on Thelma and her fellow contestants to see who will emerge victorious in the end.

(www.naija247news.com)

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

