SpaceX Acquires $17bn Spectrum from EchoStar to Power Starlink 5G Expansion

Lagos, Sept. 8, 2025 (Naija247news) – Elon Musk’s SpaceX has struck a landmark deal to acquire wireless spectrum licenses from EchoStar for about $17 billion, a move set to turbocharge its Starlink direct-to-cell satellite networkand boost next-generation 5G connectivity worldwide.

As part of the agreement, EchoStar’s Boost Mobile subscribers will gain access to Starlink direct-to-cell services, extending coverage to underserved and remote regions where traditional telecom networks have struggled.

Starlink’s New Frontier: Ending Mobile Dead Zones

SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell said the spectrum acquisition would allow the company to roll out laser-linked satellites capable of expanding network capacity by over 100 times.

“With exclusive spectrum, SpaceX will develop next-generation Starlink Direct-to-Cell satellites, which will mark a step-change in performance and help us end mobile dead zones around the world,” Shotwell said.

The announcement immediately impacted markets: EchoStar shares surged 19%, while U.S. telecom giants AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon saw declines of over 2–3% as investors anticipated heightened competition.

Data Demand Driving Race for Spectrum

The deal comes amid a sharp rise in mobile data consumption. In 2024, Americans used a record 132 trillion megabytes of mobile data, up 35% from the previous year, according to CTIA.

SpaceX has already launched over 8,000 Starlink satellites since 2020, with 600 “cell towers in space” deployed since January 2024 to support its direct-to-cell service. These satellites orbit closer to Earth, enabling faster, more reliable connectivity.

Crucial to the rollout is Starship, SpaceX’s next-generation rocket, which is preparing for its first operational Starlink missions in 2026.

Regulatory Approval and FCC Oversight

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had raised concerns about EchoStar’s underutilization of spectrum. EchoStar previously sold licenses worth $23 billion to AT&T, and regulators believe the new deal with SpaceX could resolve compliance issues.

An FCC spokesperson welcomed the move, saying it had the potential to “supercharge competition, extend innovative new services to millions of Americans, and boost U.S. leadership in next-gen connectivity.”

Under the deal, SpaceX will pay up to $8.5 billion in cash, issue another $8.5 billion in stock, and cover $2 billion in EchoStar debt interest through 2027.

Despite the sale, EchoStar will continue running its Dish TV, Sling TV, HughesNet internet, and Boost Mobileservices.

Global Implications

Industry experts see this as a defining moment in the race for spectrum, giving SpaceX independence from leasing airwaves from U.S. carriers like T-Mobile. The acquisition positions Starlink as a serious challenger to terrestrial telecom operators and accelerates the convergence of satellite and 5G mobile networks.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.