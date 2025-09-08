Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Poverty crisis: El-Rufai demands true federalism, APC accuses him of grudge politics

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

8, September 2025/Naija 247news

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sounded the alarm on Nigeria’s alarming poverty rates, stressing that there are now more poor Nigerians than the country’s entire population at independence in 1960. El-Rufai is demanding a shift towards true federalism, believing it could be a solution to the nation’s economic woes.

The Plea for True Federalism

El-Rufai advocates for more powers and resources to be devolved to states, allowing them to own, operate, and regulate sectors like electricity and railways. He emphasizes the need for a pragmatic economic program aimed at making honest, hardworking citizens more productive and better rewarded.

APC’s Counterattack

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has hit back at El-Rufai’s criticisms, accusing him and other opposition leaders of engaging in “grudge politics.” APC National Secretary Ajibola Basiru claims El-Rufai’s actions are driven by frustration over his failure to secure a ministerial appointment in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Implications and Reactions

El-Rufai’s warning comes amid speculation about his political future and potential bipartisan cooperation ahead of the 2027 elections. His meetings with key opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have sparked debate about possible alliances.

The exchange between El-Rufai and the APC highlights the ongoing debates and challenges facing Nigeria’s political landscape. As the country navigates its complex economic and political terrain, leaders must balance internal dynamics with external pressures, all while maintaining a focus on good governance and accountability.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Rules Out Alliance with Tinubu for 2027 Governorship
Next article
Interest Rates May Drop Soon as Inflation Eases, Says CBN Governor Cardoso
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian businesses struggle to service loans as interest rates hit 36%

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Nigerian businesses are sounding the alarm over crippling commercial...

“‘My Family Wants One Thing, I Want Another’: Trials and Temptations of Diaspora Couples”

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
In a time when marriage breakdowns are rising within...

Interest Rates May Drop Soon as Inflation Eases, Says CBN Governor Cardoso

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),...

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Rules Out Alliance with Tinubu for 2027 Governorship

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
8, September 2025/Naija 247news Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the 2023 Labour Party...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigerian businesses struggle to service loans as interest rates hit 36%

Economy & Development 0
Nigerian businesses are sounding the alarm over crippling commercial...

“‘My Family Wants One Thing, I Want Another’: Trials and Temptations of Diaspora Couples”

Sponsored Posts 0
In a time when marriage breakdowns are rising within...

Interest Rates May Drop Soon as Inflation Eases, Says CBN Governor Cardoso

Business & Economy 0
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria