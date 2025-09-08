Poverty crisis: El-Rufai demands true federalism, APC accuses him of grudge politics

8, September 2025/Naija 247news

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sounded the alarm on Nigeria’s alarming poverty rates, stressing that there are now more poor Nigerians than the country’s entire population at independence in 1960. El-Rufai is demanding a shift towards true federalism, believing it could be a solution to the nation’s economic woes.

The Plea for True Federalism

El-Rufai advocates for more powers and resources to be devolved to states, allowing them to own, operate, and regulate sectors like electricity and railways. He emphasizes the need for a pragmatic economic program aimed at making honest, hardworking citizens more productive and better rewarded.

APC’s Counterattack

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has hit back at El-Rufai’s criticisms, accusing him and other opposition leaders of engaging in “grudge politics.” APC National Secretary Ajibola Basiru claims El-Rufai’s actions are driven by frustration over his failure to secure a ministerial appointment in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Implications and Reactions

El-Rufai’s warning comes amid speculation about his political future and potential bipartisan cooperation ahead of the 2027 elections. His meetings with key opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have sparked debate about possible alliances.

The exchange between El-Rufai and the APC highlights the ongoing debates and challenges facing Nigeria’s political landscape. As the country navigates its complex economic and political terrain, leaders must balance internal dynamics with external pressures, all while maintaining a focus on good governance and accountability.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.