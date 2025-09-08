Menu
Peter Obi Won’t Get Labour Party’s 2027 Presidential Ticket – Arabambi

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

8, September 2025

The Labour Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, has confirmed that Peter Obi won’t be the party’s presidential candidate in the 2027 general election. In a recent interview on Channels Television’s Lunchtime Politics, Arabambi stated that the party’s momentum in 2023 was driven more by the EndSARS movement and public discontent with the Buhari administration than by Obi’s personal influence.

Arabambi Accuses Obi of Divided Loyalties

Arabambi accused Obi of having “one leg in Labour Party, one leg in PDP, and one leg in ADC,” suggesting that Obi’s loyalty to the party is questionable. He challenged Obi to openly declare his exit from the party if he believes he can win the presidency on his own. Arabambi’s comments have sparked controversy within the Labour Party, with many wondering what the future holds for Obi and the party.

Possible Expulsion of Party Members

Arabambi also hinted at expelling party members, including Acting National Chairperson Nenadi Usman and activist Aisha Yesufu, whom he accuses of colluding with Obi. The development has raised concerns about the party’s internal dynamics and the potential implications for its future.

Reactions to Arabambi’s Comments

Reactions to Arabambi’s comments have been mixed, with some party members and supporters questioning his motives and others backing his stance. The controversy highlights the ongoing power struggles within the Labour Party and the challenges it faces in maintaining unity and cohesion. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the party will navigate these internal conflicts and position itself for the 2027 elections .

The Labour Party’s internal conflicts and Arabambi’s comments have significant implications for the party’s future and Peter Obi’s political career. As the 2027 general election approaches, the party’s direction and leadership will be crucial in determining its chances of success. With Arabambi’s statement, it’s clear that the party is at a crossroads, and the decisions made now will shape its future.

