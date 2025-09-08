Nigeria’s Security Crisis: Peter Obi Calls for State of Emergency

8, September 2025/Naija 247news

The security situation in Nigeria has reached a boiling point, with recent attacks claiming over 100 lives in Borno, Sokoto, Katsina, and Edo states. Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has sounded the alarm, calling for a state of emergency to be declared to address the escalating crisis.

A Nation in Crisis

Obi described the situation as a “full-blown security emergency,” warning that Nigeria’s casualty figures now rival those of countries officially at war. He emphasized the need for urgent and courageous leadership to restore safety and rebuild the nation. According to Obi, the government must take immediate action to mobilize every resource, agency, and state to restore peace and reclaim the nation from lawlessness .

A Call to Action

Obi’s plea comes amid growing concerns over the government’s ability to tackle the security challenges facing the country. He urged government officials to suspend foreign trips until the situation is brought under control, stating that “true leadership must be seen at home, personally coordinating the war against insecurity.” Obi warned that unchecked violence could lead to national collapse, citing Somalia and Libya as cautionary tales .

The Way Forward

To address the security crisis, the government needs to adopt a multi-faceted approach that includes strengthening security agencies, addressing poverty and unemployment, and promoting community policing. Additionally, the government should engage with local leaders and communities to build trust and foster cooperation in the fight against insecurity.

The security crisis in Nigeria demands immediate attention and action from the government. Peter Obi’s call for a state of emergency highlights the gravity of the situation and the need for a comprehensive approach to address the root causes of the problem. As the nation teeters on the brink of collapse, it is imperative for leaders to put aside partisan differences and work towards finding solutions to restore peace and stability .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.