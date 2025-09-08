Menu
Search
Subscribe
NGX

Nigerian Stocks Gain N263bn as ASI Hits 139,394.75 on Renewed Investor Demand

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos, Sept. 8, 2025 (NAN) — The Nigerian equities market opened the week on a bullish note as investors recorded a N263 billion gain on Monday, driven by renewed interest in consumer goods and publishing stocks.

The market capitalisation, which stood at N87.936 trillion at the previous close, rose by N263 billion or 0.30 per centto finish at N88.199 trillion.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.30 per cent or 414.74 points, closing at 139,394.75 compared to 138,980.01 posted last Thursday.

Market breadth ended positive with 41 gainers against 18 losers, reflecting strong sentiment.

Leading the gainers’ chart, PZ Cussons Nigeria and University Press appreciated by 10 per cent each, closing at N35.20 and N5.50 per share respectively. Ellah Lakes gained 9.94 per cent to settle at N14.27, while Legend Internet advanced 9.90 per cent to N5.44. Similarly, NCR Nigeria added 9.84 per cent to close at N13.95 per share.

On the flip side, Nigerian Enamelware, Industrial and Medical Gases, Union Dicon Salt, and Thomas Wyatt Nigeria led the losers’ chart, declining by 10 per cent each to N35.10, N33.30, N10.80, and N2.70 per share respectively. Academy Press also shed 9.95 per cent, closing at N8.60 per share.

In terms of market activity, investors exchanged 947.9 million shares worth N17.9 billion across 36,036 deals, compared with 1.82 billion shares valued at N15.9 billion traded in 24,612 deals in the previous session.

FCMB Group topped the activity chart with 460.9 million shares worth N4.74 billion, followed by Universal Insurance with 42.2 million shares valued at N53.4 million, and Royal Exchange with 35.2 million shares worth N72.5 million. Zenith Bank accounted for 26.7 million shares valued at N1.73 billion, while FBN Holdings traded 25.9 million shares worth N791 million.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
ECOWAS Leaders Push for African-Led Solutions to Lassa Fever at Abidjan Health Conference
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

ECOWAS Leaders Push for African-Led Solutions to Lassa Fever at Abidjan Health Conference

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abidjan, Sept. 8, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) — West African leaders...

Athan Achonu Pushes for Diaspora Voting, Zoning Reform — A Gamechanger Ahead of 2027 Elections?

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Abuja, Sept. 8, 2025 (Naija247news) — Former lawmaker and...

93% of Nigerian Firms Adopt AI as Privacy Becomes Strategic Priority — Zoho Report

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, Sept. 8, 2025 (Naija247news) — A new report...

Appeals Court Upholds $83.3m Defamation Verdict Against Trump in E. Jean Carroll Case

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
Washington, Sept. 8, 2025 (Naija247news) – A U.S. federal...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

ECOWAS Leaders Push for African-Led Solutions to Lassa Fever at Abidjan Health Conference

Democracy 0
Abidjan, Sept. 8, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) — West African leaders...

Athan Achonu Pushes for Diaspora Voting, Zoning Reform — A Gamechanger Ahead of 2027 Elections?

Diaspora Politics 0
Abuja, Sept. 8, 2025 (Naija247news) — Former lawmaker and...

93% of Nigerian Firms Adopt AI as Privacy Becomes Strategic Priority — Zoho Report

AI & Future Tech 0
Lagos, Sept. 8, 2025 (Naija247news) — A new report...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria