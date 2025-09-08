Nigerian Stocks Gain N263bn as ASI Hits 139,394.75 on Renewed Investor Demand

Lagos, Sept. 8, 2025 (NAN) — The Nigerian equities market opened the week on a bullish note as investors recorded a N263 billion gain on Monday, driven by renewed interest in consumer goods and publishing stocks.

The market capitalisation, which stood at N87.936 trillion at the previous close, rose by N263 billion or 0.30 per centto finish at N88.199 trillion.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.30 per cent or 414.74 points, closing at 139,394.75 compared to 138,980.01 posted last Thursday.

Market breadth ended positive with 41 gainers against 18 losers, reflecting strong sentiment.

Leading the gainers’ chart, PZ Cussons Nigeria and University Press appreciated by 10 per cent each, closing at N35.20 and N5.50 per share respectively. Ellah Lakes gained 9.94 per cent to settle at N14.27, while Legend Internet advanced 9.90 per cent to N5.44. Similarly, NCR Nigeria added 9.84 per cent to close at N13.95 per share.

On the flip side, Nigerian Enamelware, Industrial and Medical Gases, Union Dicon Salt, and Thomas Wyatt Nigeria led the losers’ chart, declining by 10 per cent each to N35.10, N33.30, N10.80, and N2.70 per share respectively. Academy Press also shed 9.95 per cent, closing at N8.60 per share.

In terms of market activity, investors exchanged 947.9 million shares worth N17.9 billion across 36,036 deals, compared with 1.82 billion shares valued at N15.9 billion traded in 24,612 deals in the previous session.

FCMB Group topped the activity chart with 460.9 million shares worth N4.74 billion, followed by Universal Insurance with 42.2 million shares valued at N53.4 million, and Royal Exchange with 35.2 million shares worth N72.5 million. Zenith Bank accounted for 26.7 million shares valued at N1.73 billion, while FBN Holdings traded 25.9 million shares worth N791 million.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.