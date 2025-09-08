Nigerian businesses struggle to service loans as interest rates hit 36%

Nigerian businesses are sounding the alarm over crippling commercial loan interest rates, which now range between 29% and 36%, threatening to derail the country’s fragile economic recovery.

Naija247news gathered that many small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), which constitute over 80% of Nigeria’s employment base, can no longer access affordable credit, while even larger corporates are shelving expansion plans or seeking financing abroad.

According to Naija247news, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s aggressive monetary tightening, aimed at curbing inflation, is at the heart of these high rates. With the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) hiked to 27.5% and a Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) of 50%, commercial banks are left with reduced liquidity for lending, translating into stifling interest rates for borrowers.

Naija247news understands that data from the CBN earlier in 2025 revealed that 75% of Nigerian businesses identified interest rates as their top operational constraint.

Bank officials interviewed by various sources, including Nairametrics, confirmed commercial loan rates ranging from 29% to 36%, depending on the borrower’s risk profile and negotiation strength. Some institutions like UBA and Globus Bank offer slightly lower rates, around 29–30%, but most businesses face far costlier terms.

According to Naija247news, federal government-backed facilities like Creditcorp loans (at 24%) and mortgage loans (at 9.75%) provide some relief, though access is limited and often delayed.

Former DG of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Muda Yusuf, described the situation as dire. Naija247news reports that Yusuf called rates above 30% “a death sentence for businesses,” citing the impossibility of sustaining investment and expansion under such conditions.

He emphasized the mismatch between short loan tenures and long-term investment needs, saying, “You can’t support industrial growth with short-term funds.”

A recent report by CFG Advisory warned that the growing spread between deposit and lending rates—now as wide as 25%—is reducing credit to the real economy. Naija247news gathered that deposit rates sit around 5–7%, while lending rates exceed 30%, creating unsustainable margins.

Naija247news understands that calls are growing louder for the CBN to coordinate with fiscal authorities to ease monetary conditions, target export-led growth, and provide targeted support to the real sector.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.