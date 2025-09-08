“‘My Family Wants One Thing, I Want Another’: Trials and Temptations of Diaspora Couples”

In a time when marriage breakdowns are rising within Nigerian and wider African diaspora communities, Caroline Omoifo Ilogienboh’s latest book, “The Hijacker Strikes Back”, has ignited timely conversations about the intersection of love, tradition, trauma, and spiritual clarity.

Through the story of Candice and Babza, Ilogienboh delves into the struggles many couples face while navigating dual cultures, inherited family expectations, and unhealed generational wounds. In this exclusive interview with Naija247News, the author unpacks how her book speaks directly to these challenges while offering hope for restoration and healing.

Q: With rising rates of marital breakdowns among Nigerian diasporas, how does The Hijacker Strikes Back speak to the unique pressures and spiritual battles couples face while navigating life between cultures?

Ilogienboh: The pressures are very real. In the diaspora, couples often juggle two worlds, managing responsibilities at home abroad while also carrying expectations from families back in Nigeria. In Candice’s case, her first marriage collapsed because of infertility pressures. While she and her husband lived in America, his family in Nigeria encouraged him to marry another woman who could bear more children.

Then there’s the financial and emotional strain of running “two homes”, one abroad and one in Nigeria. This can drain intimacy, shared goals, and unity in marriage.

Spiritually, many couples also face battles rooted in denial and secrecy. Families often attribute problems to witchcraft or unseen forces, and while prayer and spiritual practices are important, they can sometimes distract from the real underlying issues. In the novel, Candice and Babza’s relationship reflects this, genuine love caught in the web of false beliefs and spiritual forces thriving in silence.

Q: What role do cultural expectations and traditional beliefs play in the collapse or restoration of marriages, especially for African couples living abroad?

Ilogienboh: Culture is both a gift and a challenge. It provides identity and moral grounding, but it can also impose rigid expectations that suffocate honesty. Many African couples abroad wrestle with this balance, respecting ancestral traditions while adapting to societies that prioritize emotional transparency.

In my book, I highlight how traditional beliefs around gender roles and silence can erode intimacy. Restoration only begins when couples reevaluate these beliefs together with honesty and fairness. Some traditions should be preserved, but others must evolve for marriages to thrive.

Q: Through Candice and Babza’s story, how does the novel explore the silent weight of trauma in Black marriages, especially among survivors of gender-based violence?

Ilogienboh: Trauma is a silent killer in many marriages. Candice carries the deep pain of clitoridectomy and the scars of witnessing childhood cruelty, while Babza battles wounds he denies, masking them with authority and control. Their suppressed pain manifests in anger, mistrust, and near-divorce just a day after their wedding.

The novel shows how unhealed wounds seep into intimacy and decision-making. Healing requires more than endurance, it demands confronting the past, naming the pain, and creating safe spaces for recovery. The final chapter even provides a step-by-step guide to healing childhood trauma.

Q: Many women in the MeToo movement have shared stories of suppressed pain. How does Candice reflect or challenge the image of the modern Black feminist navigating faith, trauma, and love?

Ilogienboh: Candice redefines what it means to be a strong Black woman. She isn’t just “angry” or “unyielding”, she’s resilient yet soft, obedient yet questioning, rooted in faith yet unwilling to let trauma define her.

Her strength lies in confronting what others avoid: naming her pain, seeking help, and blending cultural traditions with spiritual truth. She reflects the modern Black feminist who embodies faith, emotional intelligence, and the courage to pursue healing and love.

Q: Do you believe African marital traditions have been misinterpreted or lost in the diaspora, and how does your book offer a path to healing or redefinition?

Ilogienboh: Absolutely, many traditions have been diluted or misinterpreted. What was once about covenant and kinship has sometimes been reduced to control and performance.

In The Hijacker Strikes Back, I devote entire chapters to exploring this. For example, the wedding gift custom in Esanland, where the bride receives woven fabric symbolizing unity and motherhood, shows the beauty of tradition when understood correctly.

Healing comes from honesty: sharing traditions authentically, reevaluating their meaning, and adapting them to support love and family unity, even in the diaspora.

Q: How does the book reframe conversations around masculinity and emotional wounds in Black men?

Ilogienboh: Babza’s story exposes how deeply unhealed trauma distorts masculinity. Many Black men carry childhood wounds they’ve never named, hiding them beneath control, silence, or even infidelity. But survival isn’t the same as wholeness.

The novel dignifies masculinity by urging men to embrace emotional honesty. True leadership begins with self-awareness and healing. The father-son relationship in the book also highlights the importance of intergenerational wisdom, fathers guiding sons to face their pain rather than suppress it.

Q: What lessons do you hope couples, especially in diaspora communities, will take from your book?

Ilogienboh: First, that marriage is not just emotional, it’s spiritual. Couples must be intentional in identifying inherited dysfunctions and “hijackers” that threaten their love.

Second, emotional resilience comes not from silence but from courage to confront wounds together. And finally, cultural reconciliation is possible. Couples don’t need to reject heritage, but they must redeem it, keeping traditions that nurture unity and discarding those that suffocate it.

Q: As both an author and advocate, what message are you sending to the global African community about love, tradition, trauma, and spiritual clarity?

Ilogienboh: My message is simple: we are at a crossroads. Our homes must become places of kindness, fairness, and spiritual clarity. Too often, children grow up without seeing healthy love modeled, and the cycle of trauma continues.

The Hijacker Strikes Back is both a story and a mirror, it challenges us to confront what we’ve normalized, heal our unspoken wounds, and redefine our traditions so that they sustain, rather than sabotage, our relationships.

Naija247News thanks Caroline Omoifo Ilogienboh for this powerful conversation. The Hijacker Strikes Back is more than a book, it is a guide for African couples and communities seeking healing, resilience, and restoration in a complex world.

