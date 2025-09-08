Manchester City and Premier League End Dispute Over Sponsor Rules

8, September 2025/Naija 247news

Manchester City and the Premier League have resolved their dispute over the Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules, which govern commercial deals between clubs and companies linked to their owners. The Premier League’s APT rules, introduced in December 2021, aim to ensure financial fair play by preventing clubs from inflating revenue through inflated sponsorship deals with associated companies.

Settlement Details

The settlement between Manchester City and the Premier League includes key agreements

– Validity of APT Rules: Manchester City has accepted that the current APT rules are “valid and binding”.

– Termination of Legal Proceedings: Both parties have agreed to terminate legal proceedings related to the dispute.

– Background: The dispute began when Manchester City challenged the APT rules, claiming they were restrictive and unfair. An independent tribunal later ruled that some aspects of the rules were “unlawful”.

Implications

The settlement brings an end to the dispute between Manchester City and the Premier League regarding APT rules. However, it’s essential to note that this resolution is separate from the charges City faces over alleged breaches of financial rules. The Premier League’s APT rules will continue to regulate commercial deals between clubs and associated companies, ensuring financial fair play in the league .

The resolution of the dispute between Manchester City and the Premier League marks a significant development in the world of English football. With the APT rules deemed valid and binding, clubs will need to ensure compliance with the regulations to maintain financial fair play. The Premier League’s efforts to promote fair competition and transparency in the league will likely continue to shape the future of English football.

Future of Financial Regulations

The Premier League will need to revise the APT rules to address the issues identified by the tribunal, including the inclusion of shareholder loans and ensuring procedural fairness. This revision will likely lead to a more robust and effective system for regulating commercial deals in the league, promoting a level playing field for all clubs .

(www.naija247news)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.