Politics & Governance

Lagos APC Fires Back at Tambuwal Over Tinubu Consensus

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

8, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has responded to criticism from Aminu Tambuwal, the former Governor of Sokoto State, over the party’s recent influx of new members. Tambuwal had accused the APC of luring politicians with “stomach infrastructure,” but the party has hit back, defending the integrity of those who have joined to support President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms.

A Rebuttal to Tambuwal’s Claims

Felix Morka, spokesperson for the Lagos APC, dismissed Tambuwal’s comments as “ill-conceived, puerile, and unbecoming.” Morka pointed out that Tambuwal’s own history of party-hopping undermines his credibility to lecture others on party loyalty. According to Morka, the recent defections to APC are driven by a genuine desire to support Tinubu’s economic reform agenda and contribute to the party’s growth and consolidation .

Defending the Defectors

The APC emphasized that the new members are motivated by a shared vision for Nigeria’s progress, rather than personal gain. Morka highlighted the party’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance, which has attracted many Nigerians to join the party. The APC is confident that the new members will contribute to the party’s success and help drive Tinubu’s agenda forward .

Implications for the Party

The APC’s response to Tambuwal’s criticism reflects the party’s determination to maintain its momentum and defend its reputation. By highlighting Tambuwal’s own track record of party-hopping, the APC aims to discredit his claims and demonstrate its own commitment to integrity and transparency.

The exchange between the Lagos APC and Tambuwal highlights the ongoing debates and challenges facing Nigeria’s political parties. As the country navigates its complex political landscape, parties must balance internal dynamics with external pressures, all while maintaining a focus on good governance and accountability.

