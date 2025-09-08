JAMB Uncovers 4,251 Cases of Tech-Driven Exam Malpractice in 2025 UTME

8, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has made a startling discovery of widespread technological cheating in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). A total of 4,251 cases of fingerprint manipulation, also known as “finger blending,” were detected during the examination.

Examination Malpractice Cases

The JAMB committee found various forms of malpractice, including :

– Fingerprint Manipulation:4,251 cases of “finger blending” were detected, highlighting the sophistication of cheating methods employed by candidates.

– AI-Assisted Impersonation: 190 instances of AI-assisted impersonation through image morphing were uncovered, raising concerns about the security of the examination process.

– False Disability Claims: 1,878 cases of false disability claims were made by candidates to receive special treatment, further complicating the examination process.

Committee’s Findings and Recommendations

The committee, led by Dr. Jake Epelle, emphasized that malpractice has become highly organized, technology-driven, and alarmingly normalized. To combat this issue, the committee recommended ¹ ²:

– Deploying AI-Powered Biometric Anomaly Tools

– Real-Time Monitoring

– Central Examination Security Operations Centre

– Cancellation of Fraudulent Results

– *Sanctions and Prosecution* of offenders and collaborators

Call for Comprehensive Reforms

The mass failure rate in the 2025 UTME has sparked widespread concern about the state of Nigeria’s education system. Experts are calling for comprehensive reforms to address the systemic failures that have long plagued the sector. According to Dr. Chidiebere Nwachukwu, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, “The truth is that education has been steadily deteriorating. Teachers are poorly paid and lack motivation. When people earn salaries that can’t even feed a family, what incentive do they have to dedicate themselves to teaching?”

The JAMB committee’s findings highlight the need for urgent reforms to prevent further malpractices and ensure the integrity of the admission process. With the committee’s recommendations, it is hoped that future examinations will be conducted with greater transparency and security, restoring faith in Nigeria’s education system.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.