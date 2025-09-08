Interest Rates May Drop Soon as Inflation Eases, Says CBN Governor Cardoso

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has indicated that Nigerians may soon witness a decline in interest rates, citing a positive trend in inflation reduction and a more efficient capital allocation environment.

Naija247news gathered that Cardoso made this projection while speaking at the European Business Chamber (Eurocham Nigeria) C-Level Forum held in Lagos. The event featured high-level discussions on Nigeria’s economic outlook and was moderated by Andreas Voss, Chief Country Representative of Deutsche Bank Nigeria.

Naija247news reports that Cardoso, during a fireside chat, emphasized that commercial lending rates, which currently hover between 32% and 36%, could trend lower as macroeconomic conditions continue to stabilize.

“There is substantial potential for interest rates to decrease in the future,” Cardoso remarked, adding that the Central Bank’s policy stance remains geared towards long-term macroeconomic stability and investor confidence.

According to Naija247news, the CBN Governor acknowledged that headline inflation remains high but is gradually trending downward, driven by coordinated policy measures.

Naija247news understands that Cardoso reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to its monetary tightening approach, noting that “the benefits of the tightening posture will persist,” and that the CBN is fully committed to preserving the financial system’s recently restored stability.

“Our primary objective is to maintain that stability while simultaneously addressing inflation and ensuring that the financial system is sufficiently resilient to facilitate corporate lending and investment,” he added.

In addressing structural reforms within the banking sector, Cardoso shed light on the ongoing recapitalization of banks. Naija247news reports that the CBN’s mandate for banks to increase their minimum capital base is aimed at ensuring resilience against economic shocks and enhancing their capacity to finance broader economic growth.

Furthermore, Cardoso highlighted the role of financial technology in advancing financial inclusion. He emphasized that expanding access to financial services is vital for poverty reduction and sustainable development.

Naija247news gathered that the CBN governor also praised the improving collaboration between the apex bank and key fiscal institutions such as the Ministries of Finance, Industry, Trade and Investment, and the Budget Office, describing this synergy as crucial for the success of ongoing economic reforms and long-term stability.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.