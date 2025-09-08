Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Rules Out Alliance with Tinubu for 2027 Governorship

8, September 2025/Naija 247news

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the 2023 Labour Party Lagos State governorship candidate, has confirmed that he will not align with President Bola Tinubu to become the Lagos State governor in 2027. Rhodes-Vivour made this declaration in a recent interview, emphasizing that such an alliance would be a waste of time for him .

Reasons Behind His Decision

Rhodes-Vivour cited ideological differences between his politics and Tinubu’s as the reason for his decision. He also expressed his desire to focus on his business, work, and family rather than pursuing a political alliance that he believes would be unfruitful .

Defection to ADC

Recently, Rhodes-Vivour defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing the need to build a united opposition front against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He emphasized that his decision is part of a broader effort to unite opposition forces and rescue Nigeria from its current challenges .

Commitment to Accountability and Transparency

As a gubernatorial candidate, Rhodes-Vivour has vowed to prioritize accountability and transparency in governance. He criticized the common practice of opposition parties going silent after elections and pledged to maintain an active opposition presence, engaging with the public and holding the government accountable.

Running for Governor in 2027

Rhodes-Vivour has expressed his intention to run for the Lagos State governorship in 2027 under the ADC platform. He remains committed to making life better for Lagosians and restoring the state’s former glory .

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour’s decision to rule out an alliance with President Tinubu and his defection to the ADC demonstrate his independence and willingness to challenge the status quo. His commitment to accountability and transparency in governance is a positive development for the people of Lagos State.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.