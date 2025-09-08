Menu
Fuel Transporters Shut Down Petrol Distribution Nationwide Amid Dangote Refinery Dispute

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

8, September 2025

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has shut down petrol distribution nationwide due to a dispute with Dangote Refinery. The union is protesting the refinery’s plan to import 4,000 compressed natural gas-powered trucks for fuel distribution, which would allegedly deny drivers their right to unionize.

Background of the Dispute

Dangote Refinery had announced plans to begin direct distribution of premium motor spirit and automotive gas oil nationwide, effective August 15, 2025, using 4,000 compressed natural gas-powered trucks. This move aims to eliminate logistics costs, enhance energy efficiency, and promote sustainability. However, NUPENG and other stakeholders, including the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), have raised concerns about potential job losses and market monopoly .

Concerns Raised by Stakeholders

– Job Losses: NUPENG fears that Dangote’s plan could lead to widespread job losses among petroleum tanker drivers and owners.

– Monopoly Concerns: PETROAN warns that Dangote’s dominance in the downstream sector could undermine fair competition and lead to monopolization.

– *Impact on Small Businesses*: The association argues that Dangote’s pricing penetration strategy may force small filling station operators to quit the market, leading to massive shutdowns and job losses .

Potential Impact on the Economy

– Fuel Scarcity: The strike may lead to fuel shortages, long queues at petrol stations, and increased transport costs.

– Economic Fallout: Disruptions in fuel supply could have significant economic implications, including revenue losses and hardship for Nigerians.

Government Intervention

The Federal Government has stepped into the industrial dispute between NUPENG and Dangote Refinery, urging the union to suspend its planned nationwide strike. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, has summoned NUPENG and Dangote Refinery for a conciliation meeting to resolve the dispute

Reactions from Other Stakeholders

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed strong support for NUPENG, threatening nationwide mobilization if the issue isn’t addressed. The NLC accused the Dangote refinery of anti-labour practices, including poor wages and refusal to recognize workers’ rights to form unions .

Potential Consequences

If the strike continues, it may lead to :

– Fuel shortages: Long queues at petrol stations and increased transport costs

– Economic losses: Revenue losses and hardship for Nigerians

– Job losses: Widespread job losses among petroleum tanker drivers and owners

The dispute between NUPENG and Dangote Refinery highlights the complexities of Nigeria’s petroleum industry. As the situation unfolds, stakeholders are urging a swift resolution to prevent potential fuel shortages and mitigate economic disruptions. The outcome of the conciliation meeting will be crucial in determining the future of the industry and the fate of thousands of workers .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

UBA Leads the Pack as Nigerian Banks Deepen AI Adoption
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

