Oil & Gas

FG Appeals to NUPENG to Halt Nationwide Strike Over Dangote Refinery Dispute

By: Joshua Chinonye

Date:

Abuja, Sept. 7, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Federal Government has appealed to the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) to suspend its planned nationwide strike slated for Monday, September 8, over a dispute with the Dangote Refinery.

NUPENG had declared on Friday that its members would begin withdrawing their services and “seek alternative employment” in protest against alleged attempts by the Dangote refinery to prevent its Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) tanker drivers from joining labour unions.

While the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) and the Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association (DTCDA)have distanced themselves from the industrial action, the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) announced plans to suspend the lifting and dispensing of petroleum products nationwide for three days starting September 9 in solidarity with NUPENG.

Despite the DTCDA’s withdrawal, NUPENG on Sunday reaffirmed its commitment to proceed with the strike.

Reacting, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, warned that the strike could cripple the petroleum sector—the backbone of Nigeria’s economy—and impose severe hardship on citizens.

“I have invited all the parties for a conciliation meeting tomorrow, Monday, September 8, 2025. Since I have intervened, I plead with NUPENG to rescind their decision to shut down the petroleum sector,” Dingyadi said in a statement.

He further appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to withdraw the “red alert” it issued to affiliate unions for a possible solidarity strike.

Dingyadi stressed that even a one-day strike in the petroleum sector would have catastrophic economic consequences, causing heavy revenue losses running into billions of naira while triggering nationwide fuel scarcity and public suffering.

“The petroleum sector is too critical to Nigeria’s survival. I assure all parties that the dispute will be resolved amicably and to the satisfaction of everyone involved. I urge the unions to give peace a chance,” he added.

The Minister assured Nigerians that the government remains committed to resolving the dispute harmoniously to avoid disruptions in the oil and gas supply chain.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.

Joshua Chinonye
Joshua Chinonyehttps://naija247news.com/
Joshua Chinonye is the Energy Editor at Naija247news, covering Nigeria’s oil, gas, and power sectors. He reports on energy policy, market trends, and sustainability with a focus on informing public discourse and decision-makers.

