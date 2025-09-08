ECOWAS Leaders Push for African-Led Solutions to Lassa Fever at Abidjan Health Conference

Abidjan, Sept. 8, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) — West African leaders and health experts have urged stronger regional co-operation and African-led innovation in the fight against Lassa fever and other emerging infectious diseases, warning that recurring epidemics continue to pose severe social and economic threats.

The call was made on Monday at the Second ECOWAS International Conference on infectious diseases, themed: “Beyond Borders: Strengthening Regional Cooperation to Combat Lassa Fever and Emerging Infectious Diseases”, which opened in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Ouattara: Epidemics Costing Africa Thousands of Lives

President Alassane Ouattara, represented by Prime Minister Robert Beugré Mambé, said Africa recorded 65 epidemics in April 2025 alone, including cholera outbreaks that killed more than 6,000 people. He stressed that Lassa fever causes nearly 300,000 infections and 5,000 deaths annually across West Africa.

“No country can face these threats in isolation. We must act together to strengthen prevention, hygiene, and cross-border disease control,” he said, while praising the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) for its technical leadership.

Nigeria’s Health Minister: African Solutions for African Epidemics

Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, insisted that solutions to Lassa fever must come from Africa itself.

“This disease is local to us. The solution is not going to primarily come from the global North,” he said.

Pate outlined Nigeria’s interventions, including expanding laboratory networks, training frontline workers, improving case detection, and enhancing community engagement. He urged African scientists, governments, and civil society to collaborate on diagnostics, vaccines, and data sharing.

AU Commissioner: A Complex Socio-Ecological Threat

Speaking virtually, Amb. Amma Twum Amoah, AU Commissioner for Health, described Lassa fever as a multisectoral challenge requiring urgent regional responses.

She revealed that Nigeria remains the epicenter, with 1,171 suspected cases, 209 confirmed cases, and 53 deaths between Jan. 12–26, 2025, representing a case fatality rate of 18.3%.

She praised Africa CDC and the African Medicines Agency (AMA) for strengthening laboratories, improving surveillance, and accelerating vaccine development, but stressed that pooled resources and solidarity remain critical.

United Regional Response

The conference, attended by ministers, researchers, and technical partners across ECOWAS, is expected to produce actionable recommendations on prevention, rapid response, and innovation in diagnostics and vaccines.

The united stance of Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, and the African Union signals a shift toward African-led solutions, with leaders calling for regional solidarity, stronger preparedness, and collective ownership of health security across West Africa.

