Dele Momodu Faults Zoning of Presidential Tickets Ahead of 2027 Election

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has criticized the zoning of presidential tickets ahead of the 2027 general election, alleging that it’s being manipulated to favor the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). In a recent interview on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ program, Momodu described the zoning arrangement as unconstitutional and a tool of blackmail designed to weaken opposition parties.

Momodu Slams Zoning Arrangement

Momodu emphasized that there’s nothing in the Nigerian Constitution that stops anyone from contesting, regardless of their geographical origin. He believes the zoning arrangement is intended to ensure President Bola Tinubu’s re-election, stating that if all opposition parties zone their presidential tickets to the South, none would be able to beat him. “This so-called sentiment is a result and reward of blackmail from some people who want to deliberately keep all other parties down,” Momodu said.

Constitutional Standpoint

Momodu stressed that the Constitution doesn’t bar anyone from contesting based on geographical origin. He added that the zoning arrangement is a deliberate attempt to reduce competition against President Tinubu. “Because they know that if you zone all other parties to the South in the presidency, none of them will be able to beat Asiwaju (President Bola Tinubu),” Momodu stated.

Impact on Opposition Parties

The zoning arrangement has sparked concerns among opposition parties, who fear it could limit their chances of winning the presidency. Momodu’s comments have reignited the debate on the role of zoning in Nigeria’s politics and its potential impact on the country’s democracy.

Conclusion and Future Implications

The PDP chieftain’s criticism highlights the ongoing debates and challenges facing Nigeria’s democracy. As the country navigates its complex political terrain, citizens and stakeholders must remain vigilant and proactive in defending democratic principles and ensuring accountability. The zoning arrangement controversy is set to dominate the lead-up to the 2027 general election, with potential implications for the country’s political landscape.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.