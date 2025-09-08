Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

CUPP Urges Nigerians to Defend Democracy Against Tyranny

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

8, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has sounded the alarm, urging Nigerians to defend democracy against what they see as the current administration’s attempts to impose tyrannical rule. This call to action comes after a recent incident where thugs allegedly attacked Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the 2023 Labour Party governorship candidate for Lagos State, and supporters of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

CUPP’s Concerns and Call to Action

CUPP National Secretary, Peter Ameh, expressed concern that the incident occurred in the presence of armed policemen who failed to maintain peace and order. “We must fiercely resist tyranny with unwavering resolve. As a united people, we must boldly defend our rights and freedoms against oppressive assaults,” he said. Ameh added that Nigerians must not allow fear to dictate their response to such acts of intolerance in a democracy.

Institutions of State Should Serve the People

The CUPP emphasized that those elected into public offices are supposed to be accountable to the people, not the other way around. “What we have today are leaders who expect those who voted them into power to fear them. They use institutions of government to intimidate and oppress the very citizens they are meant to protect. We must not allow this to continue unchallenged,” Ameh stated.

Safeguarding Democratic Values

The CUPP is calling on Nigerians to come together to safeguard democratic values and ensure institutions serve the people. The coalition stresses the importance of remaining vigilant in defending democracy and holding leaders accountable for their actions .

The exchange between CUPP and the current administration highlights the ongoing debates and challenges facing Nigeria’s democracy. As the country navigates its complex political terrain, citizens must remain proactive in protecting their rights and freedoms.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Viral Claim on FG Removing Pockets from Police Uniforms to Curb Bribery Debunked as False, Recycled Rumour
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Viral Claim on FG Removing Pockets from Police Uniforms to Curb Bribery Debunked as False, Recycled Rumour

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that a viral social media claim suggesting...

When ASUU Strikes: A Letter Every Nigerian Student Should Read

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that while the Federal Government has given...

ACS2: Ethiopian prime minister seeks African-led climate solutions, green industrialisation

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has...

Cross River State, Afreximbank Seal Hosting Rights for AfSNET 2026 in Calabar, Positioning Nigeria as Regional Trade Hub

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Naija247news – Lagos, September 8, 2025 – Nigeria’s Cross...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Viral Claim on FG Removing Pockets from Police Uniforms to Curb Bribery Debunked as False, Recycled Rumour

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that a viral social media claim suggesting...

When ASUU Strikes: A Letter Every Nigerian Student Should Read

Opinion & Analysis 0
Naija247news reports that while the Federal Government has given...

ACS2: Ethiopian prime minister seeks African-led climate solutions, green industrialisation

Climate change 0
Naija247news reports that Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria