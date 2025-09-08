CUPP Urges Nigerians to Defend Democracy Against Tyranny

8, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has sounded the alarm, urging Nigerians to defend democracy against what they see as the current administration’s attempts to impose tyrannical rule. This call to action comes after a recent incident where thugs allegedly attacked Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the 2023 Labour Party governorship candidate for Lagos State, and supporters of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

CUPP’s Concerns and Call to Action

CUPP National Secretary, Peter Ameh, expressed concern that the incident occurred in the presence of armed policemen who failed to maintain peace and order. “We must fiercely resist tyranny with unwavering resolve. As a united people, we must boldly defend our rights and freedoms against oppressive assaults,” he said. Ameh added that Nigerians must not allow fear to dictate their response to such acts of intolerance in a democracy.

Institutions of State Should Serve the People

The CUPP emphasized that those elected into public offices are supposed to be accountable to the people, not the other way around. “What we have today are leaders who expect those who voted them into power to fear them. They use institutions of government to intimidate and oppress the very citizens they are meant to protect. We must not allow this to continue unchallenged,” Ameh stated.

Safeguarding Democratic Values

The CUPP is calling on Nigerians to come together to safeguard democratic values and ensure institutions serve the people. The coalition stresses the importance of remaining vigilant in defending democracy and holding leaders accountable for their actions .

The exchange between CUPP and the current administration highlights the ongoing debates and challenges facing Nigeria’s democracy. As the country navigates its complex political terrain, citizens must remain proactive in protecting their rights and freedoms.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.